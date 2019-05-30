THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Lake George Elvis Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The 16th annual Lake George Elvis Festival will take place at various venues throughout Lake George Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring some of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists. For a festival guide and schedule of events, go to www.lakegeorgeelvisfest.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
2019 Pickleball Summerfest
QUEENSBURY — The 2019 Pickleball Summerfest will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Ridge/Jenkinsville Park, 133 Jenkinsville Road. Enjoy three days of pickleball for all levels. It’s a sport for all ages and abilities of skill, singles and doubles, played with paddles, indoors and outside. It combines elements of badminton, ping pong, and tennis. This game was the brain child of three dads with bored kids and the same old summer activities circa 1965.
Morgan Evans, Simone Jardim and Rodney “Rocket” Grubbs will be on hand.
The day features open play, the opportunity to meet other players, and the chance to take part in the clinics, skills, drills or private lessons with the pros. For more information, go to http://eventful.com/queensbury/events/pbsummerfest-2019-early-bird-/E0-001-119298908-0.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
36th annual ESTRA Tow Show
LAKE GEORGE — The 36th annual ESTRA Tow Show will hitch a ride to Lake George from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park, 17 West Brook Road.
Tow trucks of all shapes, sizes and colors will be rolling into town. The Empire State Towing and Recovery Association displays the newest equipment, accessories, and will also present demonstrations of their trucks.
As part of the show there is the Tow Truck Beauty Contest, and trucks on exhibit will enter to qualify for the “Grand Champion,” “Most Unique Paint,” and “Most Detailed Engine.”
FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY
Warrensburg Bike Rally 2019
WARRENSBURG — Motorcycles will roll into Warrensburg for the Warrensburg Bike Rally 2019 for the 10-day event starting Friday at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road. The rally will offer deals and prices on all kinds of motorcycle products and services from top vendors.
For more information, including those interested in becoming vendors, contact the Warrensburg Bike Rally at 518-791-8728 or email AEZNY@aol.com. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks
GLENS FALLS — See the Glens Falls Dragons baseball team take on the Amsterdam Mohawks at 7:05 p.m. Friday at East Field in Glens Falls as the Dragons kick off their first game of the 2019 season.
SATURDAY
Feeder Canal Canoe/Kayak Race and Recreational Paddle
QUEENSBURY —The Feeder Canal Alliance will hold its annual Canoe and Kayak Race at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Feeder Dam.
Participants will paddle five miles along the historic Feeder Canal in Queensbury to the Martindale Boat Basin in Hudson Falls. There are several race categories.
This is a family fun event that features a paddler’s raffle and award ceremony following the race. Register online. The event will happen rain or shine.
The Feeder Canal Alliance, a not-for-profit organization, was created to preserve, promote and maintain the historic Feeder Canal, the last remaining original canal in New York State. For more information, go to http://feedercanal.org/events/canoekayak-race/.
SATURDAY
Tri-County United Way 0.5K
GLENS FALLS — The Tri-County United Way will host a 0.5K race for charity from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Glens Falls City Park on Maple Street. Pets are welcome and costumes for all are encouraged. Enjoy live music and family friendly activities in the park after the race. For more information, go to The Race for the Rest of Us on Facebook.
FRIDAY
Walt Whitman Bicentennial Celebration
CAMBRIDGE — Opera Saratoga will host the Walt Whitman Bicentennial Celebration, featuring poetry by the great American poet and “father of free verse” set to music by a wide variety of composers, at 7 p.m. Friday at Hubbard Hall, 25 E. Main St. May 31 is the date of Whitman’s 200th birthday.
Composers have long been attracted to Whitman’s evocative poetry. This special recital features a variety Whitman song settings by Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Weill, Marc Blitzstein, Ned Rorem, Ernst Bacon and William Bolcom and more.
Admission is free, but advance online registration is highly recommended due to limited space. For information, go to www.operasaratoga.org/2019-summer-concerts
SUNDAY
Wildlife Festival at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve
WILTON — The annual Wildlife Festival at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Camp Saratoga, 80 Scout Road. The event will feature nature walks, pond exploration, live animals, nature crafts, community organizations, fire tower tours and lots of hands-on fun. The wild blue lupine will be in full bloom and the Karner blue butterflies will be plentiful in the meadows.
All activities are offered free to the public. There will be food for sale at the barbecue and a bake sale.
SUNDAY Glens Falls Symphony’s Springtime Gala
DIAMOND POINT — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will hold its 13th annual Springtime Gala fundraiser to support its performance and educational programs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Lake George Club, 4000 Lakeshore Dr.
The gala will honor Evie and Skip Muller in recognition of their many years of support for the arts in the region, including the Glens Falls Symphony, The Hyde Collection, and many others.
Tickets cost $140. Proceeds from the Springtime Gala support growing educational projects like the “Children’s Concert,” a free in-school performance for 1,000 elementary school students. The gala also supports the music programming and helps the 55-member professional orchestra continue to draw the finest national and international guest artists.
For more information and to order tickets over the phone, call 518-793-1348.
SATURDAY
Beavers: Engineering America
BOLTON LANDING —Join state DEC Wildlife Technician Jessica Haggerty as she leads a free evening guided hike through Amy’s Park and learn about the natural and political ways the beaver has shaped the landscape and the country at 6 p.m. Saturday at 887 Padanarum Road.
The beaver has changed the American landscape more than any creature other than man. Its industrious nature and hardy disposition allow it to create suitable habitat wherever it goes. Valuable beaver fur fueled development, westward expansion, and war in the infancy of the country.
All ages and skills levels are welcome. Register at https://lglc.salsalabs.org/beaverwalk.
