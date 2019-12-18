THURSDAY

Songs of Woods and Waters

GLENS FALLS — With his songs and stories, Adirondack folk singer Dan Berggren will be at Crandall Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 251 Glen St.

Berggren will take his audience on a trek up into the hills with the lumberjacks, down the rushing streams with river drivers, then stop by some shanties, hunting camps and old cellar holes. Berggren is a tradition-based songsmith with roots firmly in the Adirondacks where he was raised.

This free program is produced by the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, and sponsored by New York Folklore with the support of the state Regional Economic Development Initiative, a program of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Legislature, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Holiday Connections with medium at the Wood Theater

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host intuitive medium Christine from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday at 207 Glen St. to connect audience members with their loved ones.