TUESDAY
Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host a Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 89 Warren St. The program is free with admission. Donations are accepted. General admission is $5; children under 3 are free. For more information, go to www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
Lake George Community Christmas Dinner
LAKE GEORGE — The annual Lake George Community Christmas Dinner will be served at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 365 Canada St.
The meal is hosted by Caldwell Presbyterian Church with free meals provided by the Inn at Erlowest. Reservations may be made by calling the church at 518-668-2613. Leave a name, phone number and number of people attending. Reservations must be made by Thursday.
Diners are requested to arrive at the Marriott between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Parking is available on Canada Street or in the rear parking garage of the hotel. Handicapped accessibility is at the rear entrance.
Volunteers from the church can provide limited transportation and will deliver meals to homebound residents if necessary. For more information, call the church at 518-668-2613.
WEDNESDAY
Glens Falls Community Christmas Breakfast
GLENS FALLS — The annual Community Christmas Breakfast will take place at Christ Church United Methodist at 54 Bay St. in Glens Falls on Wednesday.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with entertainment provided by Al and Kathy Bain, Ray Agnew and others.
Volunteers are needed for set up and on Christmas morning to serve and help clean up. To sign up, call Judy Caimano at 518-669-3086.
Contributions may be made to Community Christmas Breakfast by sending checks to Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
For more information, contact Edward Bartholomew at 518-321-3121.
THURSDAY
LARAC’s Annual Holiday Party
GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will hold its annual holiday party from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 7 Lapham Place. Enjoy live music and the company of friends while shopping. LARAC members receive 15% off artwork. Non-members will get a 5% discount.
LARAC offers exhibits, workshops, lectures, readings, and artists’ demonstrations for children and adults. For more information, go to www.larac.org.
THURSDAY
Songs of Woods and Waters
GLENS FALLS — With his songs and stories, Adirondack folk singer Dan Berggren will be at Crandall Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 251 Glen St.
Berggren will take his audience on a trek up into the hills with the lumberjacks, down the rushing streams with river drivers, then stop by some shanties, hunting camps and old cellar holes. Berggren is a tradition-based songsmith with roots firmly in the Adirondacks where he was raised.
This free program is produced by the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, and sponsored by New York Folklore with the support of the state Regional Economic Development Initiative, a program of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Legislature, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
THURSDAY
Holiday Connections with medium at the Wood Theater
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host intuitive medium Christine from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday at 207 Glen St. to connect audience members with their loved ones.
VIP tickets cost $75. Standard tickets cost $50. All tickets incur a $4.50 fee. Doors will open at 6:45 for VIP ticketholders. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for standard ticketholders. For tickets and more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
You have free articles remaining.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
FRIDAY
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will show the Frank Capra film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” at 7 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.
George Bailey has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all – and it’s Christmas. As George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up rescuing his guardian angel who shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all his good deeds over the years.
Admission is free.
SATURDAY
Santa to visit farmers market
GLENS FALLS — Santa will visit the Glens Falls Farmers Market from 10:30 a.m. until noon Saturday at 10 Sanford St. The market itself is open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kids can visit with Santa before creating a holiday craft at the children’s activities table. Vendors will have plenty of holiday specials, and musician John Herzog will join in the festivities.
SATURDAY
Hanukkah Celebration at World Awareness Children’s Museum
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host a Hanukkah Celebration from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at 89 Warren St. to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish “Festival of Light,” at the museum. Special guest teacher Sara Rice will teach about the eight-day celebration while kids play with dreidels and make a take-home Hanukkah gelt.
The program, part of the “Shine Your Light” series of events, is free with admission. General admission is $5; children under 3 are free. Donations are accepted. For more information, go to www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters
GLENS FALLS — “Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters” explores the three modern masters’ shared love of the printed word from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St.
An exhibition of more than 80 prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with contemporary writers, playwrights and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts.
General admission is $12; seniors cost $10; children are free.
SATURDAY
Bluebillies at The Strand Theatre
HUDSON FALLS — The eighth annual Bluebillies Old-Time Christmas Revue will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.
The Bluebillies (Mark and Melody Guarino, Frank Orsini and Greg Bucking) will be there playing an eclectic mix of classic and original Christmas songs. Guests will be the Cedar Ridge bluegrass band, The Remnants, Elvis tribute artist Kevin Harder and guest emcee Donnie Sprague.
Call 518-832-3484 for additional information or for reservations. Tickets cost $13 for general admission; $10 for seniors; free for kids 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4447226.
SUNDAY
Christmas Village Tour
PORTER CORNERS — The Porter Corners United Methodist Church invites everyone to tour the Christmas village inside the church from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 512 Allen Road.There will be more than 1,000 buildings and accessories filling half of the sanctuary, including Bethlehem, Santa’s Village, Candyland and more. There will be lights, music and movement.
The village is open from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday until Christmas. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.