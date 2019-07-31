THURSDAY, FRIDAY
‘Mama Mia!’
LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Youtheatre will perform “Mamma Mia!” at 1 p.m. Thursday and at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Lake George High School, 381 Canada St. Originally conceived by Judy Craymer, “Mamma Mia!” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
The story unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past to the island, which they have not visited for 20 years.
Sing and dance to ABBA’s magical songs, including “Super Trouper,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Dancing Queen.”
Tickets cost $12. For information, go to www.lgyoutheatre.com/shows.
THURSDAY
‘Macbeth’ by Adirondack Shakespeare Company
BOLTON LANDING — The Adirondack Shakespeare Company will perform “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rogers Memorial Park, 4922 Lake Shore Drive.
Macbeth encounters three wayward sisters who prophesy that he will one day be king of Scotland. Ties of kinship, friendship and love unravel with terrifying speed in Adirondack Shakespeare Company's new production of this supernatural tragedy.
Admission is free. Find more information at www.adkshakes.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Rockin' with Ronald Fest (formerly S.A.V.E. the Lake Festival)
LAKE GEORGE — Rockin’ with Ronald Fest, formerly known as S.A.V.E. the Lake Festival, will take place from Friday through Sunday at Shepard Park on Route 9.Activities include bounce houses, craft show, wine and beer tent, food wagons, and chicken barbecue.
There will be performances by The Refrigerators, The Accents, Skeeter Creek, Stony Creek Band, Groovin' a Summer a Love: A Woodstock Tribute, The Switch, Blue Moon, Willie Playmore Band and Katie Louise Band.
This is a benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities' upcoming family retreat program at Krantz Cottage. For more information and a schedule of events, go to https://lakegeorgechamber.com/events/s-a-v-e-the-lake-festival/.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Stony Creek Mountain Days Festival
STONY CREEK — The Stony Creek Mountain Days Festival will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Green Meadows Park, Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads.
This event is highlighted by the New York State Lumberjack Competitions. The festival also includes live music, arts and crafts, children's activities, mouth-watering foods, a town-wide garage sale, local and regional vendors and more.
Admission is free. See the full schedule at visitlakegeorge.com/events/stony-creek-mountain-days-festival.
FRIDAY
‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’
BOLTON LANDING — Adirondack Shakespeare Company will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Veterans Park.
The king and queen of the fairies have turned Athens upside down. When Bottom and his madcap mechanicals and four young lovers take to the woods, they are caught up in a world of fairy mischief.
Admission is free. For more information, go to www.adkshakes.org.
FRIDAY
Skeeter Creek with Katie Louise Band
LAKE GEORGE —Skeeter Creek will perform live with Katie Louise Band at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series. The family- and dog-friendly concert includes a beer and wine garden.
The series takes place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 30. Each concert features an opening act followed by the headliner. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Dreadful Art Opening
GRANVILLE — The Pember Museum of Natural History will host the return of “Dreadful Art at 7 p.m. Friday at 33 West St.
The sixth annual exhibition, "Dreadful Art VI - Because the World is Here and Not Somewhere Else," will remain up for part of the month. This year's show will feature new finds and fantastical naive art. A special play list of recorded music will complement the show.
For more information, go to www.thepember.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Artists Studio Tour
GLENS FALLS — North Country ARTS will host studio tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday highlighting lower Warren County artists at The Shirt Factory, Suite 114. The exhibit “Lights and Color Everywhere,” will run through Sunday at the North Country ARTS main gallery.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Churney Gurney Mountain Bike and Trail Run Race
QUEENSBURY — Gurney Lane Recreation Park will host Churney Gurney Mountain Bike and Trail Run Race starting at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 118 Gurney Lane.
Churney Gurney grew out of a love of mountain biking and running and the need to fundraise for a summer camp for kids on the autism spectrum. The entire family can enjoy the swimming pool (with a day pass), playground, fishing pond, hiking and walking trails, picnic area and food vendors.
Find more information and register at www.churneygurney.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament
LAKE GEORGE — The Prospect Center will host the Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Million Dollar Beach.
Players from all over the U.S. and Canada compete for cash prizes and awards. There are 17 nets of play, five teams per net, and five players per team.
Saturday will be women and men divisions play; on Sunday the co-ed division will compete. Play begins at 9 a.m.
The 4-on-4 Beach Volleyball Tournament supports the programs at the Prospect Center, which offers services for at-risk and developmentally disabled individuals.
SATURDAY
New Way Lunch 100th Anniversary Party
GLENS FALLS —New Way Lunch is celebrating 100 years with a party at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Glens Falls Farmers Market, 25 South St. Enjoy live music, giveaways, specials on hot dogs, a hog dog making contest, a hot dog eating contest, kids’ activities and more. To enter the hot dog eating contest and win $500 cash, go to www.newwaylunch.com/100th-anniversary-party/.
SATURDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘Beau’
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present the musical “Beau” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Eight actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, who spends the first decade of his life fatherless. At 12 years old, a phone call reveals that his grandfather, Beau, has been alive all his life, and his mother knew. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand.
Tickets are $34-$45. For tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.
SUNDAY
Inaugural Glens Falls Roots Vegan Festival
GLENS FALLS — The first Glens Falls Roots Vegan Festival will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Glens Falls City Park on Maple Street. Celebrate the plant-based, eco-friendly and vegan choices in the area.
The highlight of the festival will be food vendors offering all plant-based and vegan food options. The festival will also include like-minded crafters, producers and organizations.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, visit glensfallsvegan.com/roots-vegan-festival/.
SUNDAY
From Bauhaus to Black Mountain College
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host “From Bauhaus to Black Mountain College,” from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 161 Warren St. The exhibit will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bauhaus, the highly influential, short-lived art movement shuttered by the Nazis.
Drawing from The Hyde’s permanent collection of 20th-century art, the exhibition examines the Bauhaus’ enduring influence on American modernism by highlighting works by artists such as Josef Albers, Lyonel Feininger, Wassily Kandinsky, and Ilya Bolotowsky, among others.
General admission is $12; $10 for seniors; and free for kids, students, veterans and military.
