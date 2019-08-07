SATURDAY
Hudson Crossing Park Cardboard Boat Races
SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park’s 15th annual Cardboard Boat Races will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Hardy Park beach on Route 29. On-site registration and cardboard boat construction is open from 8 to 11 a.m., and the first race launches at 1 p.m. Rules, registration forms and hints to get started with boat building is available at www.hudsoncrossingpark.org.
This year’s theme is “Cosmic Cardboard.” Race participants will construct a “human-powered” boat made of corrugated cardboard or 100% recycled materials, that will hold at least one crew member and be "seaworthy” enough to race a short distance on the Hudson River. Racers may construct their boats ahead of time or on the morning of the event where materials will be available at the event site for a nominal fee.
Enjoy the festivities with food, live music, environmental education activities and canal trivia. Individuals, families, groups, businesses and school teams are all encouraged to race. This event is sponsored by Stewart’s Holiday Match Program, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, and Schuylerville Lions Club.
Admission is free for spectators. For more information, email info@hudsoncrossingpark.org.
SATURDAY
Kenny White at The Strand Theatre
HUDSON FALLS — NYC pianist/singer-songwriter Kenny White will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. This is White’s return visit to The Strand, having performed in 2017. This time he will be celebrating his Aug. 8 birthday weekend with his Hudson Falls friends, as well as with New England bass player Marty Ballou, who performs on White’s recordings and at most of his East Coast concerts.
Tickets are $12, available by cash or check at the box office. For more information, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4307944.
SATURDAY
Warren County Youth Fair
WARRENSBURG — The Warren County Youth Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road. The event is hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension and is sponsored by Glens Falls National Bank, Adirondack Trust, and Krystal Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge.
The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m.; hula hoop contest begins at 9:15 a.m. on the stage; bubble gum blowing contest starts at 9:45 a.m.; youth pie eating contest starts at 10:30 a.m. at the picnic tables in front of the stage; and the talent show will begin at 11 a.m.
4-H is the largest youth development organization in the United States empowering over six million young people to “learn by doing.” The program is open to any youth ages 5 to 19 years old with opportunities to learn through clubs, after school and school enrichment programs and through the variety of programs offered through the Cooperative Extension offices.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 518-668-4881 and speak with any of the 4-H staff.
THURSDAY
Walking Tour of Downtown Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Historical Museum will host a walking tour of downtown Glens Falls from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday with architect Bob Joy, starting in front of City Hall.
His tour will feature the buildings around City Park and Glen Street, highlighting such landmarks as the Terra Cotta Building, the former YMCA, and the Civil War monument. Having conducted historical walking tours of the downtown area for more than 30 years, Joy has amassed a trove of stories about the city’s buildings. His tour will offer a rare opportunity to learn something new.
Joy founded his own architectural practice in Glens Falls in 1977, two weeks after becoming a licensed architect. His early projects focused on the preservation of historic buildings in the downtown area. He joined with a local attorney and contractor to form a development company that purchased nine buildings in the heart of the central business district from the Urban Renewal Agency and rehabilitated them for restaurants, stores, offices and housing. His work was recognized by the Preservation League of New York State and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, as well as many publications.
Tour capacity is limited, so reservations are required. To reserve a spot, contact the Chapman Museum at 518-793-2826. The tour costs $15 per person.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY
Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘Beau’
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will finish up its run of “Beau” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Eight actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, who spends the first decade of his life fatherless. At 12 years old, a phone call reveals that his grandfather, Beau, has been alive all his life, and his mother knew. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand.
Tickets cost $50 and are available at www.woodtheater.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
A Midsummer Night's Dream
GLENS FALLS — The Will Kempe’s Players will present a dinner theater production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Park Theater, 14 Park St. The performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday after a multi-course buffet by Doc’s Restaurant.
Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at www.parktheatergf.com.
SATURDAY
Glens Falls Greenjackets vs. Mohawk Valley Nighthawks
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets football team will take on the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks at 7 p.m. Saturday at East Field, 175 Dix Ave. It costs $8 for general admission; $5 for kids ages 10 to 18; and free for seniors, veterans and active duty with military ID. Gates open at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Community Day at The Hyde
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will celebrate its annual Community Day,a free day of art, fun, and inspiration to thank the community for its support and to introduce newcomers to the museum, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 161 Warren St.
Community Day includes free tours of historic Hyde House and temporary exhibitions in the galleries, including “From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space;” interactive art experiences for all ages; a book sale; live music by The Switch; and an awards ceremony marking the end of the museum’s five-day Plein Air Festival. A Family Art Battle invites families (or groups of any configuration) to borrow art supplies, then work together to create their own plein air masterpieces. For those who would rather watch others work, artists will be painting and drawing throughout the campus. Works created by regional artists participating in the Plein Air Festival will also be on view.
Food will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
Lake George Music Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival, two weeks of classical music concerts, open rehearsals, receptions and talks, will kick off Sunday as musicians arrive in Lake George. The first event will be “Opening Night” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St. with chamber music performances by resident ensemble the Byrne:Kozar:Duo.
Admission is $15 per person. Parking is free. There will be a free pre-concert talk with festival founders Alexander Lombard, Barbora Kolarova and Roger Kalia at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Lake George Music Festival offers traditional and experimental concerts, open rehearsals, public receptions, and informational talks — all held at venues throughout the community, from church to outdoor amphitheater, from art gallery to auditorium, from hotel rooftop to steamboat on the lake.
For a full list of events, go to www.lakegeorgemusicfestival.com/events.
