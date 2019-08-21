THURSDAY, FRIDAY
Lake George Music Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The two-week Lake George Music Festival will wrap up its roster of traditional and experimental concerts, open rehearsals, public receptions, and informational talks Thursday and Friday in Lake George.
A performance titled, “Timelines,” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Tickets are $15.The performance will end with the world premiere of Sheridan Seyfried’s “Caprice for Solo Violin” performed by Artistic Director Barbora Kolarova. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m.
The full Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Roger Kalia, will present the grand finale performance of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lake George High School auditorium, 381 Canada St., Lake George. Tickets are $25.
For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to www.lakegeorgemusicfestival.com/events/.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
2019 Washington County Fair
EASTON — The Washington County Fair will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday through Sunday with more than 1,800 exhibitors, 1,900 animals and 40 carnival rides at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday. Carnival hours are noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
General admission is $12 for adults; free for children 13 and under. No pets allowed at the fair except for service dogs as defined by the ADA.
SATURDAY
Travers at Saratoga Race Course
SARATOGA — The 150th running of the Travers Stakes will be held Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers will kick off with gates opening at 7 a.m., with a special first post time of 11:35 a.m. There will be no breakfast or tram tours. Fans will save on Travers Day tickets with their advance purchase. General admission tickets are $10 when purchased in advance and $15 on Travers Day. Purchase advance tickets in-person at the NYRA Box Office or online at NYRA.com/Travers.
THURSDAY
Aurora Games - Women's Ice Hockey
GLENS FALLS — The Cool Insuring Arena will host the second day of the Aurora Games featuring top female hockey players from across the world. Athletes from two teams will be practicing at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cool Insuring Arena. They will play an exhibition game, Americas vs. The World, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Purchase tickets online at www.coolinsuringarena.com or call the Arena Box Office at 855-432-2849.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Ghostly Encounters with Benjamin Franklin
FORT EDWARD — Benjamin Franklin, aka Paul Stillman of Historically Speaking, will lead a ghost-seeking tour of the Old Fort House Museum at 7:45 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the museum, 29 Broadway. See the area where those poor, wretched souls fleeing Fort William Henry abandoned by Fort Edward’s much despised General Webb, staggered in after the bloody massacre of 1757.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at the museum or at Ye Old Fort House Diner, 11 East St. Tickets cost $17.70 on Eventbrite.com.
No alcohol or substances. No children under 12. Individuals in wheelchairs will need assistance as this is an outdoor tour. Rainstorms will cancel the tour. This event benefits the Fort Edward Historical Society.
For more information, call 518-488-7560 or by email at RealBenFranklin@frontier.com. For more information, go to www.oldforthousemuseum.com/.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Lake George Antique and Classic Boat Show Rendezvous
LAKE GEORGE — The 46th annual Lake George Antique and Classic Boat Show Rendezvous will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lake George Village Docks. There will be more than 50 boats on display both in and out of the water. There will also be a land display of Model T automobiles. Food and ice cream vendors will be on site.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Trekonderoga Weekend 2019
TICONDEROGA — The fifth annual Trekonderoga Weekend with the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour will kick off at noon Friday at 112 Montcalm St. The weekend of events include Star Trek set tours, presentations, workshops, cosplay/costume contest, special guests like Ethan Peck and Terry Farrell, and featured guests Robin Curtis and David Frankham.
For tickets and a full event schedule, go to www.startrektour.com/trekonderoga/schedule/.
FRIDAY
‘The Man in Black’
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will present “The Man in Black,” a tribute to Johnny Cash, at 8 p.m. Friday at 207 Glen St. Born and raised in a working-class suburb of St. Louis, Shawn Barker took a schoolboy love for singing in church with his family and turned it into a career with a one-of-a-kind tribute to musical icon Johnny Cash. Tickets are $49. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.
SATURDAY
Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience
GLENS FALLS — The Park Presents 2019/2020 Premiere Season kicks off with a Mardi Gras party with Zydeco music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St. Terrance Simien is two- time Grammy winning artist and eighth-generation Louisiana Creole who has been playing Zydeco music for 38 years. He and his band mates have performed more than 9,000 concerts and toured millions of miles to more than 45 countries during their career.
This show alone is $20. Or save with the Premium Package, three shows for $50. For tickets and information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SATURDAY
Kaena Show Presents: The Hawaiian Odyssey
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host a revival of the long-running Kaena show, made famous at Wood’s Tiki Resort in Lake George, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St. The event will feature traditional dance and music by special guest artists flown in from Hawaii.
Tickets cost $30. To purchase tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org. A portion of each ticket will go directly to the Charles R. Wood Theater and its mission.
FRIDAY
Soul Session with Yellowdog
LAKE GEORGE — See Soul Session perform live with Yellowdog at Shepard Park as part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 271 Canada St. The series includes a beer and wine garden, and shows are family- and dog-friendly. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
Glens Falls Greenjackets vs. Seaway Valley Vernon
GLENS FALLS — See the Glens Falls Greenjackets football team take on the Seaway Valley Vernon at 7 p.m. Saturday at East Field, 175 Dix Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. General admission is $8; ages 10 to 18 and seniors cost $5; and admission is free for veterans or active duty military with ID.
