THURSDAY
‘West Side Story (School Edition)’
GLENS FALLS — Broadway Upstate will present “West Side Story (School Edition),” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is transported to 1950s New York City as two young, idealistic lovers, Tony and Maria, find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.
Tickets cost $20. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
FRIDAY
Comedy After Dark at The Park — Andy Sandford
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host comedian Andy Sandford in the latest edition of the Comedy After Dark at The Park series at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. Andy Sandford, based out of New York city, has performed his jokes on “Conan” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
The show contains mature content. Tickets cost $22-$25 and can be purchased at www.parktheatergf.com.
FRIDAY
Live at The Strand: Better Off Led with String Orchestra
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Better Off Led joined by the Hudson Falls High School String Orchestra and faculty at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Set one features the band Better Off Led stomping through classics such as “Black Dog” and “What Is And What Should Never Be” before being joined for set two with the orchestra on iconic songs like “Kashmir” and “Stairway to Heaven.”
Tickets cost $10 for general admission; $5 for students; and free for ages 12 and under. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4417988.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Worcester Railers at the Cool Insuring Arena at 7 p.m. Friday at 1 Civic Center Plaza. Friday will be Military Appreciation Night presented by UA Local. Fans can enjoy a post-game jersey auction.
SATURDAY
Swedish rock band Ghost at Cool Insuring Arena
GLENS FALLS — The Swedish rock band Ghost will perform a concert at the Cool Insuring Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 1 Civic Center Plaza. With “Dance Macabre” becoming the band’s third No. 1 single, the concert is part of a six-week North American headline tour that will see the Swedish rock band’s rock theatre presentation metamorphose into a full-on arena production.Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.coolinsuringarena.com, over the phone at 855-432-2849 or in person at the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
SATURDAY
Boo 2 You! Trick or Treat in Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — The Downtown Glens Falls Business Collaborative will host Boo 2 You! Trick or Treat in Glens Falls from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on Glen Street between Centennial Circle and South Street. The Halloween block party will have entertainment, family-friendly activities and a costume parade. Trick or treat along Candy Lane. Enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides and games. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
Open Studio: The Shadow of Rubens
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection’s artist-in-residence Corey Pitkin will lead an exploration of Peter Paul Rubens and his influence on some of the best-known artists of the 17th century, either directly as the mentor of Anthony Van Dyke or as the aspiration of Rembrandt, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 161 Warren St. Inspired by the Flemish and Dutch master’s painting techniques, participants will create a Rubens-inspired portrait. The event is $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
SATURDAY
Haunted Halloween Walk at Moreau Lake State Park
MOREAU —Friends of Moreau Lake will host the 14th annual “Haunted Halloween Walk” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road. Refreshments and activities will be available. Bring a flashlight.
Proceeds go to benefit the educational programs and patron services at the park. Advance reservations are required. Call the Park Office at 518-793-0511. Admission is $5 per car.
SATURDAY
Day of the Dead Celebration
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host a Day of the Dead Celebration from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum at 89 Warren St. Participants will enjoy sugar skull face painting, tattoos and mask making fun as well as Halloween party games and snacks. General admission is $5; children under 3 are free. Donations are accepted.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Saratoga Comic Con
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Saratoga Springs City Center. VIPs get early access at 9:30 a.m. each day. An after-party scheduled Saturday evening at the Saratoga Springs City Center will be catered by Distinctive Catering.
The two-day event will feature Michael Biehn, the actor from “Terminator” and “Aliens,” as well as Michelle Harrison from “The Flash.”
The show floor will include vendors and artist dealers from all over the world, guest artists, celebrities, gaming, Super Smash Bros. tournaments, Magic: The Gathering Table Top Gaming, cosplay contest, panels, events, tattooing, live podcasts, The Delorean, The Resident Evil Umbrella Corp. Car, 1966 Batboat, bouncy house, and other pop culture fun.
Online Speed Pass Tickets cost $12 for kids ages 7-15 (either day). Adults 16+ cost $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday, or $40 for the weekend. VIP tickets cost $75 and $95. Children 6 and under are free.
For more information on Saratoga Comic Con, visit www.saratogacomiccon.com or e-mail chaseconexpo@hotmail.com or call Samuel J. Chase at 518-260-1755.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Living History Event: ‘Nothing Could Exceed the Spirit & Alertness’
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will host a Living History Event: “Nothing County Exceed the Spirit & Alertness,” starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 102 Fort Ti Road. Fort Ticonderoga will recreate the tense days when the work of 13,000 American soldiers held the line against the entire British Army and fleet on Lake Champlain.
Through weapon demonstrations, guided tours, living history vignettes, and ongoing programming, explore the events of October 1776 which were vital to securing the ultimate fate of American independence. For more information, go to www.fortticonderoga.org.
SUNDAY
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
GLENS FALLS — The 12th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Cool Insuring Arena. The Adirondack event is a noncompetitive 2-mile walk in downtown Glens Falls. Check in is at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at noon. Registration is FREE. Sign up today at www.makingstrideswalk.org/Adirondacks.
