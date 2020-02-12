Best Bets: Third weekend of Lake George Winter Carnival

SUNDAY

Walk to Dome Island

BOLTON LANDING — The Lake George Land Conservancy Inc. will host a 1-mile walk to Dome Island, generally off limits to people, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Ski, snowshoe or walk to the island and see the plaque that immortalizes John Apperson's donation of the island for conservation in 1956.

The fee is $10 per person. Registration is limited. For more information, go to www.lglc.org/events/walk-on-water-to-dome-island-2020/.

SATURDAY

Open studio at The Hyde Collection

GLENS FALLS — Join artist-in-residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio at The Hyde Collection to celebrate the art work of Dox Thrash from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 161 Warren St.

Participants will create images inspired by Thrash’s mastery of form, line and shadow. Admission is $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.

Zunon is an artist and illustrator from Albany. Her creative work is inspired by her childhood spent on the Ivory Coast in West Africa. She received her B.F.A. in illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design and has since illustrated 12 books.

