THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Dinner Theatre will present “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” a funny makeover of the Sherlock Holmes story, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St.
When Sir Charles Baskerville is found mysteriously dead on his estate, Sherlock Holmes is summoned from Baker Street with his sidekick Dr. Watson in tow. Three actors play 14 different characters.
Patrons will be served a full-course meal (choice of four entrees). No seat is more than 30 feet from the stage. Get tickets at laketheatreproductions.com.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY
‘Avenue Q: School Edition’
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will present “Avenue Q: School Edition” at 1 p.m. Thursday and at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 207 Glen St. Many characters are puppets in this musical that tells a story of a recent college grad named Princeton who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.
The original “Avenue Q,” which has some content that previously made it a difficult choice for some high school productions, has been edited to make it more appropriate for high school audiences and performers.
Tickets cost $12 for general admission. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
‘Alice in Wonderland’
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival offers theater for children with “Alice in Wonderland,” which will be at noon Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
The PB&J Café will give young theater-goers the opportunity to order a meal from the cast of characters, participate in a pre-show art activity, dine during the live theater performance, and come home with autographs from the actors.
The show is a theatrical version of the classic adventure, where Alice meets a hurried White Rabbit, swims in a sea of her tears, confronts a caterpillar, and questions a grinning Cheshire cat.
Tickets are $18. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
THURSDAY
Walking Tour of Warren Street
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum will offer a guided walking tour of Warren Street at 6 p.m. Thursday. The tour will be guided by museum staff. Space is limited and reservations are recommended. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call the museum at 518-793-2826 or go to www.chapmanmuseum.org.
THURSDAY
Washington County Band Concert at Parks-Bentley
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau and South Glens Falls Historical Society will hold a community concert featuring the Washington County Band at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd.
The family-friendly free concert will be held on the lawn. The band director will be talking to the audience about the instruments and the music during the concert.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor concert. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Open Studios Tour of Washington County
The 2019 Open Studios of Washington County will feature 15 artists working across a range of mediums, including painting, photography, fiber, clay, and sculpture, will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free. For a studio tour map, go to https://studiotour.org/.
FRIDAY
Family Friday — Plein Air Pop-Up
GLENS FALLS — Meet the education team outside on The Hyde Collection museum grounds to learn about how to create an “en plein air” artwork at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 161 Warren St.
Each week, a different technique will be explored in preparation for the Plein Air Festival on Aug. 11. Activity will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. For more information, including admission fees, go to www.hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Lake George Community Band Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Community Band Festival will take place from 5 to 8:50 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9:20 p.m. Saturday at Shepard Park on Canada Street.
The two-day event features live music performed by community bands from all over the Northeastern U.S. and Canada. See four jazz bands on Friday evening and 10 concert bands on Saturday.
All performances are free to attend and take place at the Shepard Park Amphitheater. Bring lawn chairs.
For the full schedule of bands, visit www.lgcb.org/Festival.html.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Battle Reenactment: Montcalm's Cross
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will hold a battle reenactment of Montcalm’s Cross from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 100 Fort Ti Road.
Fort Ticonderoga will highlight the epic 1758 Battle of Carillon. Witness how the British amassed the largest army in North American history to date yet was stunningly defeated by a French army a quarter of its size.
Visitors will meet the British and Provincial soldiers who gave their utmost to drive the French from the rocky peninsula and fortress of Carillon, later named Ticonderoga. Climb aboard tour boat Carillon and see the story from the waters of Lake Champlain.
SUNDAY
Sweet Bee's Honey Festival
LAKE GEORGE — Sweet Bee’s Honey Festival and Artisan Market will be at Fort William Henry Hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 48 Canada St. The festival will feature honey tastings and sales, local foods, and craft beverages.
The festival site is located on the hotel’s lawn, between the hotel's pool and Carriage House, offering unobstructed panoramic views of the lake and mountains.
At Sweet Bee's Honey Festival, guests will have the opportunity to taste, enjoy and purchase hundreds of local, regional and international honeys and honey products, as well as specialty foods, cheeses, craft beverages (including honey-based meads, honey liqueurs, wines, spirits, ciders and sodas), bath products, beeswax candles, "festival-style" foods and more.
Entertainment at Sweet Bee's Honey Festival includes Country Line Dancing and live music, along with fort tours, cannon firings and reenactments in the historic Fort William Henry, which is located on the hotel property. For children, the festival will additionally offer free face painting and hands-on craft activities. Live honey bees will also be on display in glass-enclosed hives for all to see.
In the event of rain, the festival will move indoors to the adjoining air-conditioned Carriage House. Admission at the door is $20 for adults; $15 for kids ages 5 to 15.
SUNDAY
Godsmack at Cool Insuring Arena
GLENS FALLS — The rock band Godsmack returns to Cool Insuring Arena at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $39.50 and VIP Packages will be available. Tickets are available by calling 855-432-2849, visiting coolinsuringarena.com and or by visiting the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
MONDAY
Glens Falls Music Academy Drum Corps Showcase
GLENS FALLS — Drum Corps International, “Marching Music's Major League,” the Glens Falls Music Academy Drum Corps Showcase, will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at East Field, 175 Dix Ave. The drum corps has been a Glens Falls tradition since 1981.
General admission tickets range from $20 to $28. Tickets for ages 4 to 12 are $16, and ages 3 and under are free with an adult ticket. Best price tickets are available for sale in person at the Cool Insuring Box Office or online at www.glensfallsmusicacademy.com. Ticket prices increase $5 the week before the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.