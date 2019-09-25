THURSDAY
Max Hatt/Edda Glass live
GLENS FALLS — Jazz Americana duo Max Hatt and Edda Glass will perform at The Park Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St. General admission is $30. For tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Graveyard Walks and Dinner with the Dead
WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburgh Historical Society invite all to join them in meeting historic figures of Warrensburg’s past at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Warrensburg Cemetery on Hudson Street. Both cemetery tours will be followed by homemade desserts at the Warrensburgh Museum, 3754 Main St.
One hundred years ago the lives of three members of the community came to an end, two from old age, the third from the national scourge incorrectly known as the Spanish Influenza. That same year the last member and third generation of one of the most influential families who created the industries for which the town became known, graduated from Warrensburg High School.
Tickets may be purchased by calling Liz at 518-623-9367.
The same historic figures will attend a Dinner with the Dead at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lizzie Keays Restaurant, 89 River St. Reservations must be made with the restaurant at 518-504-4043.
For more information, contact the society at 518-232-7349.
SATURDAY
‘From The Post-Star to Self-Published: Four Journalists Talk About Their Books’
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host a free panel discussion on journalism, writing and self-publishing called “From The Post-Star to Self-Published: Four Journalists Talk About Their Books,” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 251 Glen St.
The panel will consist of four authors who have written for The Post-Star and have written and self-published books: David Blow, Joseph Cutshall-King, Michael DeMasi and Maury Thompson. Post-Star City Editor Bob Condon will moderate.
Three of the authors – Blow, DeMasi and Thompson – have worked as full-time reporters at The Post-Star. All had covered the City Hall beat. Cutshall-King was primarily a columnist but had also been a correspondent covering towns in southern Washington and eastern Saratoga Counties.
After a question and answer period with the audience, the four authors will hold book a signing for those interested in purchasing copies of their books. For more information, go to https://pipingrock.wordpress.com/2019/09/20/from-the-post-star-to-self-published-four-journalists-talk-about-their-books/.
SATURDAY
‘It Happened in Washington County: History in Our Own Backyards!’
HARTFORD — Washington County Historical Society’s sixth History Fair, “It Happened in Washington County: History in Our Own Backyards!” will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hartford Central School, 4704 state Route 1490.
There will be numerous exhibits by town and village historians and historical societies from around the county. There will be programs all day for all ages.
There will be several programs offered at three different times throughout the day (11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) until 4:00 p.m.
For a full list of programs, visit <&underline>www.wchs-ny.org</&underline>.
At 12:30 p.m. there will be a concert for all ages performed by folk singer Dave Ruch, who will sing songs from eastern New York and the Adirondacks. Attendees may eat their lunch during the concert. Hartford Stewarts Shop will be there with food and drinks for purchase through lunch.
SATURDAY
Annual Theatrical Cemetery Tour at Glens Falls Cemetery
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum will partner with Glens Falls Community Theatre to bring history to life with the annual Theatrical Cemetery Tour at Glens Falls Cemetery Saturday at 38 Ogden St. Walking tours are scheduled at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Two golf cart tours are offered at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for people with mobility challenges.
Tours will stop at gravesites throughout the cemetery to hear actors and actresses depict some of the area’s ancestors and tell their stories.
You have free articles remaining.
The cost is $15 per person; $8 for students; and a $2 discount for museum members. Paid reservations in advance are recommended since tours do sell out. Walk-ins are accommodated if there is room.
For reservations, call 518-793-2826 or stop by the Chapman Museum at 348 Glen St.
SATURDAY
Sasquatch Calling Festival
WHITEHALL — The annual Sasquatch Calling Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Skenesborough Park on Skenesborough Drive. The Bigfoot Calling Contest will be at 4 p.m. There will be an adult’s first prize and kid’s first prize. Also enjoy vendors, live music, food and drink, kids’ activities and guest speakers. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
‘The Cat Rescuers’ documentary screening
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host a screening of the documentary film, “The Cat Rescuers,” a fundraiser for F.A.C.T. Animal Rescue, at 2 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St. With over 500,000 streets cats struggling to survive in NYC, and the city unwilling to address the problem, spirited volunteers like Sassee, Claire, Stu and Tara have come to their aid.
A portion of proceeds going directly to F.A.C.T. Animal Rescue’s mission, helping fund the rescue of local felines. Additional proceeds will support the Charles R. Wood Theater, ensuring local charities and organizations are able to use the theater for educational productions such as these.
Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
SUNDAY
Annual Taste of the North Country
GLENS FALLS — The 27th annual Taste of the North County will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Glens Falls City Park, 29 Maple St. Sample a variety of foods from participating restaurants in the Glens Falls region, Lake George and surrounding towns.
Admission is $5 with children 12 and younger free. Food coupons are $1 each or 25 coupons for $20. Restaurant samples are priced in food coupons and can range from $1 to $4.
Taste of the North Country is sponsored by the Glens Falls Kiwanis organization in support of serving children around the world. All proceeds benefit the many community service projects of the Kiwanis Club. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, visit www.glensfallstaste.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival
EASTON —The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Schuylerville Road. This event will offer education on the products produced in fiber arts, raw fleece, roving, spinning supplies, needle felting, dyes, yarns, and items needed to knit, crochet and weave.
Admission is $5 for adults; and free for kids 13 and under.For more information, visit www.adkwoolandarts.com/schedule.
SUNDAY
Glens Falls Symphony celebrates dance
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony’s 2019-20 concert season explores the passion of flamenco dancers and the music of Spain on opening night at 4 p.m. Sunday at Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St.
Castanets and staccato trumpets will pepper the air in Chabrier’s España, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol, and De Falla’s masterpiece, El amor brujo. Featured performances by flamenco dancers Kati Garcia-Renart and Nicole Bernhardt with Mezzo soprano Tascha Anderson.
Tickets cost $25-$36 for adults; $10 for students.
The audience is invited to hear a free pre-concert talk by Maestro Charles Peltz at 3 p.m., prior to the start of the orchestra’s performance. Following the opening performance, the symphony will host a post-concert reception, at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel. This ticketed event will feature hors d’oeuvres and wine and costs $25 per person.
Buy tickets online at www.theglensfallssymphony.org, call the Symphony office at 518-793-1348, or stop by the office upstairs in the LARAC Gallery building, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.