SATURDAY
Great Brant Lake Canoe Race
HORICON — The 5.5-mile Great Brant Lake Canoe Race will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the north end of Brant Lake, ending just above the Mill Pond dam. Registration will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Hub and an award ceremony at 12:30 after the finish.
Proceeds will benefit the North Warren Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.northwarrencanoe.com
THURSDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Lake George Music Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The two-week Lake George Music Festival continues with performances Thursday through Wednesday at participating venues around the village of Lake George. The roster presents traditional and experimental concerts, open rehearsals, public receptions, and informational talks, all held at an ever-evolving range of venues throughout the community, from church to outdoor amphitheater, from art gallery to auditorium, from hotel rooftop to steamboat on the lake.
“The Innovation: Then and Now,” illuminating the works by composers Alyssa Weinberg and Juri Seo, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Tickets are $15 per person. For a full schedule of events, go to www.lakegeorgemusicfestival.com/events/.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
‘Footloose’ at the Wood
GLENS FALLS — Broadway Upstate Actors will present the musical “Footloose,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago, who moves with his mother to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Bomont. The reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable.
With the help of Ariel (the Reverend’s daughter) and Willard (a country hick who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at www.woodtheater.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Firemen's Family Summer Festival and Craft Show
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Firemen’s Family Summer Festival and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Shepard Park. The festival and craft show will feature music, food and children's activities. Admission is free.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Zerbini Family Circus
The Zerbini Family Circus will be setting up the Big Top in various communities from Thursday through Sunday. The Zerbini Family Circus will be performing at:
- 6 p.m. Thursday in Fort Hardy Park in Schuylerville;
- 5 and 7 p.m. Friday at the Charles R. Wood Park, 17 W. Brook Road, Lake George;
- 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday in Derby Park in Hudson Falls; and
- 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Elks ball field, 2742 County Route 12 in Whitehall.
Purchase tickets at the circus entrance or online at zerbinifamilycircus.com.
SATURDAY
Open Studio: Social Realism
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host “Open Studio: Social Realism” from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 161 Warren St.
Artist-in-residence Corey Pitkin will lead a class that looks at how after centuries of art being the curio exclusively of the upper class, some artists in the late 19th century began depicting the lives of common people. With the rise of the Ashcan School in America, artists such as John Sloan, George Bellows, and Edward Hopper blazed a trail that led to some of the most iconic works of 20th-century American art.
Students will explore the relevance of these themes today and create artwork that reflects these ideas regionally and globally. Admission is $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or email adminassist@hydecollection.org.
SATURDAY
Memories of Elvis Tribute Show
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host “Memories of Elvis Tribute Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St.
The Elvis tribute will feature Patrick Johnson and Matthew Boyce, recreating the feeling that “Shook Up” the world as both the younger Elvis and the comeback Elvis from the ‘50s to the ‘70s.
There will be a cash bar and themed drinks. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 the day of the event. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SUNDAY
Dino-Riffic Breakfast With Roary the Raptor
LAKE GEORGE — Eat breakfast at Dino Roar Valley and meet Roary the Raptor from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday at 1912 Route 9. Breakfast includes dino donuts, T. Rex pancakes, stegosaurus fruit salad, dino eggs, breakfast meats, and juice, coffee and milk.
Adults cost $49 plus tax; children cost $42 plus tax; and children 2 and under cost $16 plus tax. The price includes admission to Dino Roar Valley, breakfast and meet-and-greet with Roary the Raptor. Space is Limited. For more information, go to https://lakegeorgeexpeditionpark.com/.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
2019 Washington County Fair
EASTON — The Washington County Fair will kick off at 5 p.m. Monday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road. The fair is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday; from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 24; and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 25. Carnival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Monday; from noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 24; and from noon. to 9 p.m. Aug. 25. General admission is $12 for adults; children 13 and under are free.
SATURDAY
Music on the Hill Featuring Motorbike
SALEM — Salem Art Works will host Music on the Hill, featuring Motorbike, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 19 Cary Road. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding countryside surrounded by food, music and friends. Free parking is available at the base of the hill, and shuttle service will be provided throughout the evening. All events at Salem Art Works are handicapped accessible.
Food will be provided by local vendors, accompanied by local craft beers from R&S Taylor.
Live music by Motorbike, with opening act Sinkcharmer, will round out the evening with a live performance starting at 5 p.m.
Admission to Music on the Hill is by donation. Contributions of any amount will be accepted, and all proceeds support youth programming at Salem Art Works. For more information, go to www.salemartworks.org.
