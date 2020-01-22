Best Bets: Snowfest at West set for Saturday afternoon in Queensbury

SATURDAY

Spirits of History wagon rides

LAKE GEORGE — Fort William Henry is offering horse-drawn wagon rides at 5 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St. Take a 20-minute ride along the edge of Lake George as a fort soldier tells about the battles and history that took place along the route.

At the end of the ride, the wagon pulls up to the fort for a walk-through the casemate to hear ghostly tales of the past and present. Finish the journey at the Tankard Tavern, within the Fort William Henry Hotel, warm by the fireside with a mug of hot chocolate.

Reservations are required by calling 518-668-3081. The 40-minute tours are limited to 15 people per tour. Tours cost $20 per person.

SUNDAY

Gurney Lane Fat Tire Bike Day

QUEENSBURY — Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Park will host a Fat Tire Bike Day starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at 118 Gurney Lane Road. Events include a 5K snowshoe running race, fat-tire riding and racing, and a frozen doughnut race. There will also be fat-tire bike demos, a 5-mile race and a 10-mile race.

Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Park has 15 kilometers of single track for beginner to advanced trail riding. Proceeds go toward the purchase of a grooming machine for Gurney Lane and the surrounding trails. Any dDonations are accepted.

