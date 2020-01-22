Best Bets: Snowfest at West set for Saturday afternoon in Queensbury

THURSDAY
The Hyde to host writing workshop
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host author Johannah Davies Spero for an interactive writing workshop inspired by the symbolism of creatures and characters called “Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints” from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at 161 Warren St.
The workshop is open to all skill levels; no formal writing experience is necessary. The workshop costs $10 for members; $15 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or emailing frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY
Comedy After Dark – Jonah Ray
GLENS FALLS — Comedy After Dark at The Park will feature comedian Jonah Ray at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.
Jonah Ray is the host of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” on Netflix, and is known for his appearances on television, the internet and across the country.
A regular on Comedy Central, including a “Half Hour” special, Jonah has appeared on “@midnight,” “Drunk History” and his own series, “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.”
Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Ray is known for his podcast, “Jonah Raydio,” and for co-hosting Chris Hardwick’s “Nerdist” podcast.
His album, “Hello, Mr. Magic Plane Person, Hello,” debuted at No. 1 on iTunes comedy charts and he released an album of punk Weird Al covers in 2019.
This show contains mature content. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show. Tickets cost $22-$25. Visit parktheatergf.com for more. For tickets and more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Brewery to host Funky Ice Fest
LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Pub & Brewery will host its annual Funky Ice Fest from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 33 Canada St.
Multiple ice bars will feature hand-crafted cocktails made from local spirits, dozens of interactive sculptures carved by Kirk Sheloski, a ‘70s dance party, disco balls, bring-your-own-vinyl, an ice-art gallery, nostalgia-inspired food truck menu, bonfires and Adirondack Brewery beer.
Admission is free. Children are welcome.
FRIDAY
59th annual LGWC Snowball Gala
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Beach Club will host the 59th annual Snowball Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at 3 Lower Montcalm St. to benefit the Lake George Winter Carnival. Enjoy food, a live and silent auction, and music from Brandon LaRocca, James Hood and Cryin’ Out Loud. Tickets cost $40. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Brampton Beast
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Brampton Beast at 7 p.m. Friday at Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. For tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
FRIDAY
Cabin Fever Concert: The Resolutions at The Strand
HUDSON FALLS — The Resolutions will perform a Cabin Fever Concert at The Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. The six-piece vocal group will feature Catherine Reid, Gisella Montanez Case, Avery Babson, Deborah Gecewicz, Camille West and John Miller. General admission is $12; seniors and students cost $10. For more information go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
SATURDAY
Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band to rock The Park Theater
GLENS FALLS — High Noon, a Lynyrd Skynyrd and Southern rock tribute band, will perform at The Park Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St.
High Noon will perform ‘70s classic hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Outlaws, .38 Special and The Marshall Tucker Band.
Sing and sway along to “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Midnight Rider,” “That Smell,” “Freebird” and “Ramblin’ Man.”
Tickets cost $20-$25. For tickets and information, go to www.parktheatergf.com. SATURDAY
Open studio at The Hyde
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will celebrate the artwork of Dox Thrash with artist-in-residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 161 Warren St.
Participants will create images inspired by Thrash’s mastery of form, line and shadow. The event costs $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
SATURDAY
Snowfest at West Mountain Ski Center
QUEENSBURY — West Mountain will host Snowfest at the ski area from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 59 West Mountain Road. Enjoy the afternoon with free live music from the Coverups, snow wagon rides ($10 per person and Bring Your Own Blanket), face painting $5-$10 (depends on design), a photo ice sculpture, snow tubing and more. For more information, go to www.westmtn.net/snowfest-2020/.
SATURDAY
Winter birding and owl watches
FORT EDWARD — Join the Grassland Bird Trust at the Washington County Grasslands to look for short-eared owls and other wintering raptors on a guided tour at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, led by Executive Director Laurie LaFond and volunteer field trip leader Rich Speidel. Likely sightings include short-eared owls, rough-legged hawks, red-tailed hawks, northern harriers, horned larks, snow buntings and more. Snowy owls are always possible.
The tour is free to GBT members; $10 for non-members; and $20 for a family.
Advanced registration is required. Call Rich Speidel at 518-623-2587 to secure a spot. Space is limited.
Dress appropriately for outdoor winter weather — in layers. Bring your own beverages and snacks. If there is inclement weather, the guided tours will be held the following day.
SATURDAY
The Switch and Stony Creek Band to perform at The Strand Theatre
HUDSON FALLS —The Switch and Stony Creek Band will play music at The Strand Theatre from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St. for a rock ‘n’ roll-bluegrass-blues-funk-country-dance party. The Stony Creek Band will kick off the show, with The Switch closing it out. Tickets are $10. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
SATURDAY
Spirits of History wagon rides
LAKE GEORGE — Fort William Henry is offering horse-drawn wagon rides at 5 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St. Take a 20-minute ride along the edge of Lake George as a fort soldier tells about the battles and history that took place along the route.
At the end of the ride, the wagon pulls up to the fort for a walk-through the casemate to hear ghostly tales of the past and present. Finish the journey at the Tankard Tavern, within the Fort William Henry Hotel, warm by the fireside with a mug of hot chocolate.
Reservations are required by calling 518-668-3081. The 40-minute tours are limited to 15 people per tour. Tours cost $20 per person.
SUNDAY
Gurney Lane Fat Tire Bike Day
QUEENSBURY — Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Park will host a Fat Tire Bike Day starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at 118 Gurney Lane Road. Events include a 5K snowshoe running race, fat-tire riding and racing, and a frozen doughnut race. There will also be fat-tire bike demos, a 5-mile race and a 10-mile race.
Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Park has 15 kilometers of single track for beginner to advanced trail riding. Proceeds go toward the purchase of a grooming machine for Gurney Lane and the surrounding trails. Any dDonations are accepted.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.