FRIDAY
EQX 102.7 Band Camera Action: Scott Hannay Plays Raiders of the Lost Ark
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will present its first ever Band Camera Action from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.
Join EQX and Scott Hannay live, playing his own soundtrack to the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark. Mean Max Brew Works will be on tap with custom brews for each BCA night. General admission is $15. Go to www.parktheatergf.com for more information.
FRIDAY
Live at The Strand: Albert Cummings
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host blues musician, guitarist and singer Albert Cummings from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Cummings has played with blues legends B.B. King, Johnny Winter and Buddy Guy. Tickets are $25. Go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4318548 for tickets.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Crandall Public Library Book Sale
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 251 Glen St. Check out everything from best sellers to timeless classics, children’s books to cookbooks, as well as DVDs, CDs, and much more. It will all be on sale downstairs in the library. Everything for sale has been donated by our generous community. They encourage the use of reusable bags.
SATURDAY
Old Washington County Jail Public Investigation
SALEM — The South Glens Falls Paranormal Society will return to the very active Old Washington County Jail in Salem at 6 p.m. Saturday at 58 E. Broadway. The night starts off with a presentation and quick overview, followed by an investigation of the historic courthouse and jail from 7 to 10 p.m.
Upon conclusion of the investigation, any audio evidence that may be captured during the first two hours of investigating will be presented. General admission is $30; VIP admission is $60. Find the South Glens Falls Paranormal Society on Facebook to get more info and tickets.
SATURDAY
Comedian Artie Lange
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host comedian Artie Lange at 8 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St. For more than 30 years Artie Lange has been making people laugh as a stand-up comic, television and film actor, best-selling author, and radio host.
Lange’s breakout work with “Live On Tape” landed him his debut television role as one of the original series regulars on FOX’s “Mad TV.” Following “Mad TV,” Lange became a regular on Norm McDonald’s “The Norm Show.” In 2015 Lange returned to television with guest appearances on “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and the HBO comedy series “Crashing.”
Tickets cost $35. Go to www.woodtheater.org for tickets and more information.
SATURDAY
Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will host the Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 102 Fort Ti Road.
Bring the whole family for a full day of autumn fun set in the midst of the King’s Garden heirloom apple trees and the beautiful Adirondack landscape. Discover the importance of horses and other working animals throughout history during exciting demonstrations.
Meet friendly farm animals, stroll through the farmers market featuring local food, beverages, and crafts, participate in family fun activities, and tackle the six-acre Heroic Corn Maze.
Tickets can be purchased at www.fortticonderoga.org.
SATURDAY
Adirondack Thunder take on the Reading Royals
You have free articles remaining.
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team takes on the Reading Royals in a preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. For tickets, go to https://echlthunder.com.
SATURDAY
Blues Guitar Unleashed and The Lawrence Street All Star Blues Band
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Blues Guitar Unleashed and The Lawrence Street All Star Blues Band will play at The Strand Theatre from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St.
Blues Guitar Unleashed, founded by California native and professional guitarist Griff Hamlin, is an educational website dedicated to the study of the blues. This gathering of The Northeastern U.S. Jam is hosted by Kathleen Lujbli and features 33 guitarists from different parts of the globe taking turns on standards of modern rock and blues classics backed by The Lawrence Street All Star Blues Band.
Opening act feature BGU International Blues Review from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. featuring Fred Trip on drums, Lucas Ruedy on bass, Rick Rourke on Sax and blues guitarists from around the world.
Tickets cost $10-$12. For more information, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.hudsonrivermusichall.org or www.mystrandtheater.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Warrensburg Garage Sale
WARRENSBURG — The 40th annual Warrensburg Garage Sale, known as the World’s Largest Garage Sale, will take place Saturday and Sunday in Warrensburg. Some will open at 5 p.m. Friday. Shoppers can expect to find new and old items, antiques, collectibles, toys, and more. There will be street food vendors selling everything from chicken wings and barbecue ribs to gourmet chicken pitas and home baked goods. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Glens Falls Gun Show
GLENS FALLS — The Cool Insuring Agency will host the Glens Falls Gun Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1 Civic Center Plaza. This show is hosted by Marbles Enterprises. All federal, state, and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
Admission is $10; kids 12 and under are free with a parent or guardian. For tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Great Escape
QUEENSBURY — The Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor will host Fright Fest 30-hour Coffin Challenge from 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday at 89 Six Flags Drive. Contestants face creepy challenges throughout the night to earn points to be crowned the Coffin Challenge Champion. The winner will get $600.
Sign up here: https://www.sixflags.com/greatescape/special-events/celebration/fright-fest-30-hour- coffin-challenge.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Artisan & Wellness Fall Fest
CAMBRIDGE — Lakota’s Farm in Cambridge will host the inaugural Artisan & Wellness Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 99 county Route 62. The event will host artists, crafters, farmers’ market vendors, wellness practitioners, live music, craft beers, local distilleries, and food trucks.
A large variety of wellness practitioners will also be on hand, including massage therapists offering chair massage, mini sessions of Reiki, angel readings, tarot readings, energy therapists, and so much more.
Bring any non-perishable food items or gently used winter coats and boots for donation. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the Cambridge Co-Op.
Admission is $1. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2536281566424122/.
SUNDAY
Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Bluegrass Band
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Beatles cover band Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Bluegrass Band at 6 p.m. Sunday at 14 Park St. It is the music of the Beatles shaken up with infusions of bluegrass and jazz and topped off with a classical twist. Tickets cost $30. For tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.