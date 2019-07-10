Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
2019 Saratoga meet
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Horse racing is back, this year a couple weeks earlier than normal, as the 40-day meet shifts to a Wednesday through Sunday schedule.
The first weekend will feature the Grade I Diana on Saturday and the first giveaway of the season on Sunday featuring a Saratoga picnic cooler.
Saratoga will pay tribute to New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera ahead of his induction on Friday naming the third race “The Mariano Rivera Hall of Fame.”
The race course will also unveil its latest addition the 1863 Club.
Tickets are available at https://www.nyra.com/saratoga/ or onsite at the box office.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Dinner Theatre will kick off its season with “The Hound of the Baskervilles” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Resort,, 2223 Canada St.
When Sir Charles Baskerville is found mysteriously dead on his estate, Sherlock Holmes is summoned from Baker Street with his sidekick Dr. Watson in tow. Three actors play 14 different characters in this fast-paced comedy adaptation.
Patrons will be served a full-course meal (choice of four entrees). No seat is more than 30 feet from the stage. To get tickets, go to laketheatreproductions.com. The show runs until Aug. 31.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
10th Adirondack Greek Festival
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 10th annual Adirondack Greek Festival hosted by St. George Church will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 55 Main St. Thursday is To-Go Night with souvlaki, gyros and pastries only. Friday and Saturday are full festival days with authentic Green food, pastries, music, dancing, a gift shop and church tours. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 518-792-2359.
THURSDAY
A Musical Memoir of the ‘60s and Beyond
HUDSON FALLS — “Peter Asher: A Memoir of the Sixties and Beyond,” a multimedia show with music, photos and videos, will be at The Strand Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 210 Main St. Hear stories of his time at the start of the British Invasion as half of “Peter and Gordon” and his years as a producer to the likes of James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Bonnie Raitt, The 10,000 Maniacs and more. Tickets cost $30. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
Friday
Rock the Dock Music Festival
Rock the Dock Music Festival is back on the shores of Lake George at The Lake George Steamboat Co.
Music starts at 4:30 p.m. and the night caps off with Lake George’s Formula 5.
- 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — West End Blend
- 5:30 to 6 p.m. — JT Maple & Band
- 6 to 7 p.m. — Eastbound Jesus
- 7 to 7:30 p.m. — Mike Powell
- 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. — Magic Beans
- 8:45 to 9 p.m. — Mike Powell
- 9 to 11 p.m. — Formula 5
Rock the Dock will feature many local craft, food and beer vendors, as well as a merchandise tent featuring posters, T-shirts and other band memorabilia.
A portion of ticket proceeds go to The FUND for Lake George. For more information visit http://rockthedocklakegeorge.com.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
‘The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz’
GLENS FALLS — The second show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival, “The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Fed up with a world filled with plagues, pestilence and poor personal hygiene, a young man sets out on a quest to end the Dark Ages. As he attempts to bring the light of hope to the world, Percival von Schmootz meets with hilariously disastrous results at every turn in this Monty Python-esque musical comedy.
Tickets cost $34-$45. For tickets or more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
THURSDAY
Guns by Night at Fort Ti
TICONDEROGA — Explore the workings of the firelocks and cannon that armed the many garrisons of Fort Ticonderoga from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 102 Fort Ti Road. Learn how the great guns were used to attack and defend the fort during the French and Indian War and made it such an important prize in the American Revolution. The tour concludes with dramatic nighttime demonstrations of weapons. Admission is $35 per person. For more information, go to www.fortticonderoga.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Artisan Trails in Washington County
Take a countywide self-guided tour of artisans and artists from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various workshops, studios and stores around Washington County.
Artisan Trails in Washington County, INC. is a not for profit organization created to promote excellence, diversity and vitality of the arts for the purpose of enriching the lives of the people of Washington County by the enhancement of the social, cultural and economic qualities of the Washington County community.
Admission is free. Find the Trail Map at www.artisan-trails.org.
FRIDAY
Luzerne Symphony and Ensembles
LAKE LUZERNE — Join Luzerne Music Center in Lake Luzerne for its Luzerne Symphony and Ensembles at 1:30 p.m. Friday at 203 Lake Tour Road. During this concert series, the outdoor Shed stage will feature orchestral masterworks and jazz greats. For more information, go to www.luzernemusic.org.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival
WARRENSBURG — The Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 176 River St. The event will showcase Adirondack artisans with both demonstrations and sales of “Made in the Adirondacks” handcrafted work. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, rustic furniture building, paper bead making, basketry, jewelry design, spinning, painting, and more. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
Fifth annual JRV Touch A Truck
QUEENSBURY — The fifth annual JRV Touch A Truck will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Queensbury school campus, 429 Aviation Road. Meet the people and trucks that build the community. Check out the fire safety trailer and learn about fire safety. There will be food, fun and photo opportunities at this family-friendly event to raise awareness of sepsis. Tickets are $3-$10.
SATURDAY
Taste of SAW
SALEM — Enjoy a farm-to-table meal showcasing locally sourced food from the area at Salem Art Works from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 19 Cary Lane. Local craft beers and ciders will also be available at this fundraising event.
Admission is $75 per person for the buffet; $150 per person for the buffet, beer, and cider, plus a take-home one-of-a-kind handmade ceramic bowl and glass tumbler.
MONDAY
Glens Falls City Band Concert
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Free Concert Series will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Glens Falls City Park Gazebo on Maple Street. The rain venue is the Queensbury Hotel ballroom. This professional concert band performs a mixture of marches, light classical, Broadway, pop and more. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Life Show
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Life Show, celebrating all things Adirondack, will be at the Lake George Forum from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2200 Route 9, in partnership with Solid Wood Promotions.
The family-friendly show features artisans and log-home builders, construction and lighting, photographers and wildlife rehabilitators, maple treats, local cheese, plus products and publications for camp and home that evoke the Adirondacks.
Adirondack Life magazine, based at the Brick Church in Jay, was launched in 1969. Since then, thousands of articles and photographs in the magazine have explored the six-million-acre Adirondack Park’s people, places, wildlife, history and public issues, with insider tips on outdoor recreation and a special focus on the Adirondack’s signature style.
