THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Americade Motorcycle Rally in Lake George
LAKE GEORGE — The annual Americade Motorcycle Rally will roll into Lake George this week.
Americade is a convention of tourers, sport-tourers and cruising motorcycles enjoying a week-long festival of motorcycling, including guided tours in the Adirondack Park and the Green Mountains of Vermont.
Americade also includes a massive trade show with nearly 250 vendors, demos and displays from most major motorcycle manufacturers, catered boat cruises, exclusive rodeos, stunt shows, laser shows and comedy clubs.
Attendees can register for a full-week wristband, giving them access to the trade shows, the demos and displays, and Americade’s headquarters, where many events take place.
For more information, go to www.americade.com.
THURSDAY
Food Truck Corral at The Shirt Factory
GLENS FALLS — Thursday Markets and the Food Truck Corrals will be at The Shirt Factory from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St. with an expanded hybrid farmers/flea/craft market.
The market and food trucks will wrap around the property to take over the alley between buildings and spill out into the Cooper Street parking lot. Every Thursday enjoy free games, live music, entertainment, craft beverages, free LEGO tables, pony rides, a petting zoo, free bounce houses and more.
THURSDAY
On the Farm Tour — Ideal Dairy
HUDSON FALLS — Take a tour of Ideal Dairy Farm from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 239 Vaughn Road as part of the On the Farm Tour series offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Learn more about the environmental and technology advancements of the dairy industry happening on farms across the country. RSVP by Calling CCE of Washington County at 518-746-2560. Space is limited. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Oneonta Outlaws
GLENS FALLS — See the Glens Falls Dragons baseball team take on the Oneonta Outlaws at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at East Field, 175 Dix Ave.
THURSDAY Albany Symphony Community Concert
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Albany Symphony is taking the American Music Festival on the road at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hudson Crossing Park. The symphony has partnered up with community organizations in each area to involve people from those regions. The concert is outdoors and free. Fireworks will follow.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
St. Mary’s Community Festival
GLENS FALLS — The St. Mary’s Community Festival will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday behind the rectory and school on Church Street. There will be games for children and adults, food, beer and wine, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, vendors, and more. Admission is free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival
CAMBRIDGE — Balloon launches for the 19th annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival will take place at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evening, and for early risers, 5:30 a.m. for the spectacular morning launches on Saturday and Sunday at Cambridge Central School. Enjoy fireworks, craft and vendor sales, the Taste of Cambridge food festival, farmers market and much more. Festival is free to attend.
FRIDAY
Laura Roth and Hui Cox Karma Bound
GLENS FALLS —Laura Roth and Hui Cox return to The Park Theater as part of their CD release tour for their newest release Karma Bound at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.
Roth has performed one-woman shows before audiences of thousands at major casino hotels, resorts, and theaters up and down the east coast.
Cox, who teaches guitar at Bennington College, is a celebrated composer and Grammy nominee. He has toured the world and recorded with Cab Calloway, Odetta, Liza Minnelli and more great names in show business.
To get tickets, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35042/production/1011697?performanceId=10418390. Tickets cost $20. For additional information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SATURDAY
Sasquatch Half Marathon and 5K
WHITEHALL — The second annual Sasquatch Half Marathon and 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday at Skenesborough Park. Those who beat Sasquatch, himself, get an additional prize. The course is challenging with plenty of hills. The 2019 race will benefit Habitat for Humanity Projects in Whitehall and Granville.
To register, go to https://endurancecui.active.com/new/events/58933554/select-race?_p=25666455829450086.
SATURDAY
Upstate Kids Expo
GLENS FALLS —The second annual Upstate Kids Expo will be in Glens Falls City Park from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Maple Street. Enjoy pony rides, face painting, characters, live entertainment, an interactive science show, yard games, bounce houses, food, treats, and plenty of free arts and crafts and hands-on activities for the whole family. This event is for all ages.
SATURDAY
Big Eyed Phish—Dave Matthews Band Tribute
GLENS FALLS — Big Eyed Phish, a full seven-piece Dave Matthews tribute band out of Rochester, will perform at The Park Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St. The band is led by front man Brandon Depaul, the founder of the former DMB Tribute: Tripping Billies. Tickets cost $15. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SUNDAY
Albert E. Flanagan: The Towering City
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will display 18 works by the New York printmaker Albert E. Flanagan at 5 p.m. Sunday at 161 Warren St.
For Albert E. Flanagan, John Taylor Arms, and their contemporaries, New York’s skyscrapers were a source of artistic inspiration. Soaring heavenward at heights unimagined by even the most ambitious medieval master mason, these towers to commerce, capitalism, and modernism introduced a new dynamism to the cityscape and the panorama of its skyline. In addition, the exhibition will include several prints and published illustrated books by John Taylor Arms.
General admission is $12; $10 for seniors; and free for kids, students, veterans and military.
SUNDAY
‘Funny You Should Say That’ with Brandon Russ
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Steamboat Company will host a new event aboard the Mohican called “Funny You Should Say That,” with Brandon Russ from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 57 Beach Road. Brandon Russ is a certified intuitive medium who delivers laughs, messages, and practical living with spirit and humor. Tickets cost $38. For more information, go to www.lakegeorgesteamboat.com.
SATURDAY Songwriters in Concert
GREENWICH — GUODProductions presents Songwriters in Concert featuring John Shoemaker and Doug Irving at 7 p.m. Saturday at 70 Main St. Both writers are members of the Nashville Songwriters Association International and each will present songs from current and earlier CDs. There will also be CDs available for purchase at the show. Admission is free, but there is a suggested $10 donation at the door.
