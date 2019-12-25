Best Bets: Ring in the New Year with a icy dip in Lake George

This year’s First Night theme is “A New Dimension,” and the festival introduces a host of new acts to Saratoga Springs. Progressive string quartet Blind Crow, a crew of virtuoso pickers, will perform at Caffe Lena. New York City’s acclaimed Chinese Theater Works appear at Lake Avenue School to perform “Tiger Tales,” a shadow puppet performance drawing on Chinese folktales and literature. Over at the Saratoga Arts Gallery, DJ and emcee Sime Gezus warms up the crowd with chill beats. Returning acts this year include the McKrells, one of the region’s best-loved Celtic acts. The North & South Dakotas pay homage to the spirit of old-time American music and mountain folk with a harmony-rich sound. Robanic Reggae Band gets funky with a colorful range of Caribbean music and darkly nostalgic singer-songwriter Belle-Skinner brings her pop to New Year’s Eve.