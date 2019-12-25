Best Bets: Ring in the New Year with a icy dip in Lake George

THURSDAY
‘Lake George On the Water’
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host a film viewing and discussion of “Lake George On the Water,” with filmmaker Hannah DeGarmo from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 251 Glen St.
“Lake George On the Water” is a series of mini-documentaries telling the stories of people, places and traditions of the Lake George watershed.
This free program is produced by the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, and sponsored by New York Folklore with the support of the New York State Regional Economic Development Initiative, a program of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Legislature, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. To purchase tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
Kwanzaa Celebration at children’s museum
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will celebrate Kwanzaa from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at 89 Warren St. with instructor Lee Braggs. The celebration is part of the “Shine Your Light” series of events.
The program is free with general admission, though donations are accepted. Admission is $5; children younger than 3 are free.
This program is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the state Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature and administered by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.
Family Fridays at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Family Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at 161 Warren St.
Explore the collaborative process of printmaking and mixed media together. Inspired by the famous friendship of Picasso and Braque, each week explore a new art technique with the museum educators. Learned techniques can be used to create printed cards and artwork for the holidays. In the spirit of collaboration, each session’s art will contribute toward a large collaborative artwork display in the museum.
The session is free with museum admission. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, TUESDAY
Spirits of History Wagon Rides
LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center will offer historical horse-drawn wagon rides at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday at 48 Canada St.
Bundle up and enjoy a 20-minute ride along the edge of Lake George as a fort soldier explains the battles and history that took place along the route. At the end of the ride, the wagon pulls up to the fort for a walk through the casemate to hear ghostly tales of the past and present. Finish the journey at the Tankard Tavern inside the Fort William Henry Hotel, and warm by the fireside with a mug of hot chocolate.
Reservations are required by calling 518-668-3081. Tours are limited to 15 people. Price is $20 per person. Rides continue through Feb. 29.
First Night Saratoga 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS — First Night Saratoga, one of the oldest and largest First Night celebrations in the country, will take place Tuesday in downtown Saratoga Springs.
Saratoga Arts hosts dozens of regional and touring performing groups in 30 venues throughout downtown Saratoga Springs. First Night Saratoga starts with the 5K road race at Skidmore College, and is an evening packed full of live music, dance and more.
This year’s First Night theme is “A New Dimension,” and the festival introduces a host of new acts to Saratoga Springs. Progressive string quartet Blind Crow, a crew of virtuoso pickers, will perform at Caffe Lena. New York City’s acclaimed Chinese Theater Works appear at Lake Avenue School to perform “Tiger Tales,” a shadow puppet performance drawing on Chinese folktales and literature. Over at the Saratoga Arts Gallery, DJ and emcee Sime Gezus warms up the crowd with chill beats. Returning acts this year include the McKrells, one of the region’s best-loved Celtic acts. The North & South Dakotas pay homage to the spirit of old-time American music and mountain folk with a harmony-rich sound. Robanic Reggae Band gets funky with a colorful range of Caribbean music and darkly nostalgic singer-songwriter Belle-Skinner brings her pop to New Year’s Eve.
A button is your ticket. Buttons costs $20 and will give you access to all of the First Night venues and performers all night long as well as free CDTA bus service downtown. Children 12 and under are free.
The First Night of Funny—New Year’s Eve Comedy Show
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host The First Night of Funny – New Year’s Eve Comedy Show at 7 p.m. and at 9 p.m. Tuesday at 207 Glen St. “First Night of Funny” showcases four professional comedians with four unique perspectives on the world. Tickets cost $30. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
WEDNESDAY
2020 Lake George Polar Plunge
LAKE GEORGE — The 2020 Lake George Polar Plunge will start at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shepard Park Beach. Hundreds gather on the frosty shoes of Lake George for a New Year’s Day swim. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. at Duffy’s Tavern.
Comedy After Dark – Erik Bergstrom
GLENS FALLS — New York City comedian and cartoonist Erik Bergstrom will take the stage at Comedy After Dark from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Park Theater, 14 Park St.
Bergstrom has been on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and his Comedy Central Half-Hour was released in 2016. He has also appeared on MTV, VH1, TruTV, Fuse, Sirius XM, and has been featured by VICE, Vulture and Buzzfeed. The show contains mature content.
Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Nativities of the Americas
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls will host the annual Nativities of the Americas exhibit from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd. The exhibition displays more than 100 nativity sets from countries of North and South America.
The Nativity exhibition is in its sixth year and many of the sets on display for 2019 have not been included in previous exhibitions. Several of the rooms on the first floor of the house are filled with nativities large and small—some on loan from local collectors and others that are part of the historical society holdings.
The fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 years of age and younger. School groups receive a reduced rate of $1 per participant. School tours must be arranged in advance.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.