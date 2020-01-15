Best Bets: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Birthday Celebration

The program is free with admission, though donations are accepted. Admission is $5; free for children under 3.

SATURDAY

AAWA Winter Wedding Show

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack-Albany Wedding Association’s Winter Wedding Show will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dunham’s Bay Resort, 2999 State Route 9L. Enjoy a day filled with information and prizes from some of the area’s top wedding pros. Admission is free.

There will be an early show admission and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $22 per person paid to the resort. Spaces are limited. Contact Dunham’s Bay Resort directly at 518-656-9242 to reserve a spot.

SATURDAY

Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to coolinsuringarena.com.

SUNDAY

Gore Mountain torchlight parade and fireworks display