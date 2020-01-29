Best Bets: Lake George Winter Carnival opens this weekend

SUNDAY

The Day the Music Died

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host The Day the Music Died, a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper by the Bob Bates Band, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St. The band will also pay tribute to Bob's Grand Ole' Opry partner Charlie Louvin and will also perform new songs by Bob Bates played on WEXT.

Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

THURSDAY

Tours for Tots at The Hyde Collection

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer Tours for Tots from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 161 Warren St. The morning program allows guardians and children ages 5 and younger the chance to explore the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books and play. Admission is free, but donations are suggested.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY

Ice bars at several locations