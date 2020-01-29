Best Bets: Lake George Winter Carnival opens this weekend

SATURDAY
22nd annual Saratoga Chowderfest
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga’s Chowderfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and feature chowder samples from more than 80 vendors, as well as live music and family-friendly activities in Saratoga Springs.
Event-goers can taste different chowders for $1 per cup (3-ounce serving) at participating establishments and vote on their favorite. Ballots can be picked up at any participating location and turned in at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center and the Saratoga Springs City Center.
Voting will also take place online at DiscoverSaratoga.org/Chowderfest/Vote. All voting ends at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced inside the Visitor Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Free shuttles to downtown Saratoga Springs will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Saratoga Casino Hotel and Wilton Mall. For more information, including a list of participating chowder vendors, visit DiscoverSaratoga.org/Chowderfest or call 518-584-1531.
SUNDAY
The Day the Music Died
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host The Day the Music Died, a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper by the Bob Bates Band, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St. The band will also pay tribute to Bob's Grand Ole' Opry partner Charlie Louvin and will also perform new songs by Bob Bates played on WEXT.
Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
THURSDAY
Tours for Tots at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer Tours for Tots from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 161 Warren St. The morning program allows guardians and children ages 5 and younger the chance to explore the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books and play. Admission is free, but donations are suggested.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Ice bars at several locations
The Holiday Inn Resort Lake George will transform its fire pit area into an enchanting Forest Ice Bar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 2223 Canada St., Lake George.
The '20s-themed Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge at The Sagamore resort will transform 18,000 pounds of ice into an ice bar Friday and Saturday at 110 Sagamore Road in Bolton Landing.
The ice bar at The Garrison will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 220 Beach Road in Lake George.
The ice bar at the Lake George Beach Club will open at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at 3 Montcalm St., Lake George.
Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George will host the second weekend of Funky Ice Fest at 4 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday at 33 Canada St.
FRIDAY
Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes, a night at the museum with fun-themed games and refreshments with special exhibition “Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 161 Warren St. The event will feature activities for all ages.
The event costs $15 for members; $20 for non-members; $2 per student. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. For tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Winterfest at Erlowest
LAKE GEORGE — The Inn at Erlowest will host its Winterfest at Erlowest event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 3178 Lake Shore Drive. Enjoy the outdoor patio and terrace while cozying up to the fire, or mingle indoors in the Grand Ballroom. Enjoy signature cocktails, s'mores stations and food prepared by the Erlowest culinary team.
DJ entertainment will be provided by Music Man Entertainment and Upbeat Occasions. Vendors from Lake George, Bolton Landing and the Glens Falls area will showcase their businesses and products.
Admission is free. For more information, go to www.innaterlowest.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Lake George Winter Carnival, opening weekend
LAKE GEORGE — The first weekend of the monthlong Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off at noon Saturday with opening ceremonies in Shepard Park and continues through Sunday.
Enjoy a chili cook-off, outhouse races, a 4 p.m. parade, s’mores and hot chocolate at the beach, and fireworks at 6 p.m. Saturday. Events on Sunday include karaoke from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and the Super Bowl Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss at Shepard Park Beach at 1:45 p.m.
Admission is free. For a complete schedule of events, go to www.visitlakegeorge.com.
SATURDAY
Polar Cap Run 2020
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Runners annual Polar Cap 4-mile race will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lake George.
Race proceeds help support two charities: Northern Haiti Sustainability Initiative and Sacred Heart of Lake George Food Pantry.
Packet pick-up and race-day registration is 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 51 Mohican St.
The first 150 registered will get a winter apparel item. Warm refreshments will be available at the end of the race. For more information, go to www.active.com/lake-george-ny/running/distance-running-races/polar-cap-run-2020.
SATURDAY
Winterfest 2020 in Jackson
JACKSON — Winterfest 2020 in Jackson will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Lauderdale, Route 22. All are welcome to attend the free, family-friendly event.
Event activities include ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing, a bonfire, ice fishing, horse-drawn wagon rides, games and activities and free refreshments. Some individual activities are weather permitting, but the festival will take place snow or shine.
For more information, contact the Washington County Youth Bureau at 518-746-2330 or Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.
SUNDAY
Wendy L. Johnston Lecture at The Hyde
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer a lecture by Wendy L. Johnston, associate professor of political science at SUNY Adirondack, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 161 Warren St.
Johnston will illuminate themes about weaponized art and evaluate the social and political commentary within the artworks of “Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints.”
The lecture is free with museum admission. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.