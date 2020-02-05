Best Bets: Harlem Globetrotters coming to Cool Insuring Arena on Tuesday

APE's 24-Hour Play Fest

GLENS FALLS — Art in the Public Eye will hold its 24-Hour Play Fest at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

Seventy volunteers with some or no theatrical experience will gather on Friday night to form nine randomly selected teams, each with one writer, one director and three or four actors. A theme for Play Fest is announced and each team has one hour to meet before dispersing for the night.

Writers set to work writing a 10-minute play, which is complete by 5 a.m. Saturday. Directors and actors rehearse all day for an 8 p.m. performance Saturday night. The audience votes decide the best play, actor and actress. Extra votes can be purchased for $1.

For more information, email info@artinthepubliceye.org for more info.

TUESDAY

Harlem Globetrotters at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Cool Insuring Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

Tickets cost $18-$60. Tickets can be purchased online at coolinsuringarena.com, by phone at 855-432-2849 or at the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.