Best Bets: Harlem Globetrotters coming to Cool Insuring Arena on Tuesday

FRIDAY
Storytime Friday at the World Awareness Children's Museum
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will offer Storytime Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday at 89 Warren St. Read a story and enjoy a craft based off the book. The event is free with general admission of $5; children under 3 are free. Donations are accepted.
FRIDAY
Music from Salem's Heart of Winter Party 2020
GREENWICH — Music from Salem's Heart of Winter Party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Gather, 103 Main St. Heart of Winter is a fundraiser for Music from Salem’s 33rd season, which begins on March 22 at Hubbard Hall with the spring concert “Chopin!”
The event features savory and sweet treats as well as wine and soft drinks. There will be a raffle and a silent auction of gift certificates for area restaurants and other prizes. Violinist Lila Brown, the founder of Music from Salem, will play a musical selection.
Tickets to the party are $35 and may be purchased at the door. All are welcome. Reservations can be made in advance by calling 518-232-2347 or emailing info@musicfrfomsalem.org.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Newfoundland Growlers at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. The night will be night one of Stick It to Cancer Weekend. Fans can enjoy a post-game paint the ice presented by the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
Tickets are $14-$20 and can be purchased at www.coolinsuringarena.com.
FRIDAY
Villalobos Brothers at The Park Theater
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will feature contemporary Mexican group the Villalobos Brothers from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.
Original compositions and arrangements of Villalobos Brothers (Ernesto, Alberto and Luis) fuse and celebrate the richness of Mexican folk music with the intricate harmonies of jazz and classical music.
The Villalobos Brothers use their violins and voices to redefine contemporary Mexican music. Their original compositions blend elements of jazz, rock, classical and Mexican folk to deliver a powerful message of love, brotherhood and social justice.
Tickets cost $25-$35. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Lake George Winter Carnival Weekend 2
LAKE GEORGE — The second weekend of the monthlong Lake George Winter Carnival starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and continues until 4 p.m. Sunday in the village of Lake George. Enjoy car races on the ice, a barbecue cook-off, s’mores on the beach and 6 p.m. fireworks Saturday. Sunday starts off with youth hockey at 11 a.m. and a “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman Contest” at 3 p.m.
Admission is free. For a full list of events, go to www.lakegeorgewintercarnival.com.
SATURDAY
Brews & Blues featuring the Roadside Blues Band
CAMBRIDGE — Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education will host a Brews & Blues winter fundraiser featuring the Roadside Blues Band at 6 p.m. Saturday at 25 East Main St. The event includes food, dancing, beer and wine bar, and live music.
Adults cost $25; students ages 21 and under cost $10; children age 5 and under are free. Buy tickets at https://hubbardhall.z2systems.com/np/clients/hubbardhall/event.jsp?event=12315.
SATURDAY
APE's 24-Hour Play Fest
GLENS FALLS — Art in the Public Eye will hold its 24-Hour Play Fest at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Seventy volunteers with some or no theatrical experience will gather on Friday night to form nine randomly selected teams, each with one writer, one director and three or four actors. A theme for Play Fest is announced and each team has one hour to meet before dispersing for the night.
Writers set to work writing a 10-minute play, which is complete by 5 a.m. Saturday. Directors and actors rehearse all day for an 8 p.m. performance Saturday night. The audience votes decide the best play, actor and actress. Extra votes can be purchased for $1.
For more information, email info@artinthepubliceye.org for more info.
TUESDAY
Harlem Globetrotters at Cool Insuring Arena
GLENS FALLS — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Cool Insuring Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Tickets cost $18-$60. Tickets can be purchased online at coolinsuringarena.com, by phone at 855-432-2849 or at the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
Before the game, spend time on the court with the Globetrotters — shooting, trying out ball tricks and getting autographs and photos with a 30-minute pre-show “Magic Pass.” For more information, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
SUNDAY
'The Black Fly'
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host a live storytelling event, "The Black Fly," from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 161 Warren St. Guest speakers from the community will share their personal experiences inspired by the theme “Monsters and Dreams.”
The free event is curated and produced by Art in the Public Eye and The Hyde Collection. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY
Steven L. Smith Band at The Strand
HUDSON FALLS — The Steven L. Smith Band will perform original country music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. The band’s music spans decades charting multiple albums internationally with national and overseas tours.
Nashville recording artist Steven Smith along with bandmates Tim Howe, Phil Bacon, Todd Dupuis and Karin Peet, are currently touring to support "No Frame," an EP due out in 2020.
General admission is $10. Tickets are available at The Strand box office. For more information, call 518-832-3484.
SATURDAY
Winter Craft Fair
QUEENSBURY — The third annual Winter Craft Fair at Sweet Basil Restaurant will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1012 state Route 9. The Craft Fair will feature 20-plus local crafters. Shop for crafts from area crafters and enjoy winter carnival restaurant specials, such as hot specialty drinks and $10 lunch entrees with select dinner entrees for $15.95. Admission is free. Call 518-792-5300 for more information.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.