THURSDAY
Fourth of July fireworks
The sky will light up with exploding colors at various Fourth of July events around the area Thursday. Ticonderoga claims the title of “Best 4th in the North” with its week of festivities, culminating with a grand fireworks display around 9:45 p.m.
Bolton Landing’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Park, 4928 Lakeshore Drive. It will be an evening of music, magic and fireworks.
Schroon Lake will celebrate its 65th annual Fourth of July with events happening through the village all day long including a barbecue chicken lunch, food tents, live music at the town beach, a parade, face painting and fireworks over Schroon Lake
Lake George will shoot fireworks at Shepard Park around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The fireworks can be viewed all along the waterfront.
Saratoga Springs will celebrate Independence Day with a four-mile Firecracker 4 Road Race through downtown. The Audiostars will perform at 6:30 p.m. outside the Canfield Casino in historic Congress Park. At approximately 9:15 p.m., Benjamin Franklin will come on stage to read the Declaration of Independence, followed by a fireworks display.
The Salem Fourth of July Parade and Art & Plow Fest will go from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, showcasing the region’s arts and agriculture. Farm animals and tractors will come together on Main Street with artists, performers and artisanal producers to celebrate the region’s rich agricultural roots, thriving arts culture and rural entrepreneurial spirit.
FRIDAY
Dinner and Dancing at Doc's and The Park
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host dinner at Doc’s and dancing at The Park from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. Enjoy dinner, then head upstairs to the theater for an evening of dancing to live music.
Dancing is free when you enjoy dinner at Doc's on the night of the dance. Make reservations at Doc's for the night of the show and then show your receipt to the Park Box Office to enjoy the dancing. There is a required minimum Doc's purchase of $24 per person. It costs $15 per person to just dance. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Calico Dancers Native American Festival and Powwow
MOREAU — The Calico Dancers Native American Festival and Powwow will start at 4 p.m. Friday, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday with the Calico Dancers Native American Festival and Powwow at the Harry J. Betar Recreational Park, 19 Jan Ave. Experience Native American Round Dancing, Gourd Dancing, and Intertribal Dancing. From Saturday to Sunday there will be beadwork demonstrations and flint napping, children’s activities, a flute player and story tellers. The three-day event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Refrigerators with Proudest Monkeys
LAKE GEORGE — The Refrigerators will perform live with Proudest Monkeys from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series. The series includes a beer and wine garden and are family- and dog-friendly.
The series takes place on 10 Fridays from June 14 to Aug. 30. Each concert features an opening act followed by the headliner.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
‘The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz’
GLENS FALLS — “The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz” will be the second main stage show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Fed up with a world filled with plagues, pestilence and poor personal hygiene, a ridiculously optimistic young man sets out on a quest to end the Dark Ages. As he attempts to bring the light of hope to the world, Percival von Schmootz meets with hilariously disastrous results at every turn. Yet in this outrageous, Monty Python-esque musical comedy, it is only when things look the darkest that Percival is able to discover what true enlightenment means, as he finds hope (and humor) in impossibly bleak circumstances.
SATURDAY
‘Move It for the Music’ 5K Run/Walk
LAKE LUZERNE — Luzerne Music Center will host the eighth annual "Move It for the Music" 5K Run/Walk in support of LMC scholarships at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 203 Lake Tour Road. Student performances are scattered throughout the course as participants make their way through Lake Luzerne.
With a goal of $10,000, contributions made in support of this race campaign will directly fund 2019 Luzerne Music Center student scholarships. Each year, more than 65% of students require financial aid in order to attend camp, and LMC's mission is committed to providing support for all.
There is a $25 registration fee. Register at runsignup.com/Race/NY/LakeLuzerne/MoveitfortheMusic5K.
SATURDAY
Reflections of the Caribbean
BOLTON LANDING — The Sembrich will host an evening with piano virtuoso Milton Rubén Laufer including “Tres Canciones” by Rafael Hernandez, and “Andalucia Suite” and “Rapsodia Negra” by Cuban master Ernesto Lecuona from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Lake Shore Drive. Tickets cost $40. For more information, go to www.thesembrich.org.
SATURDAY
Live at The Strand: Summer Metalfest
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theater will host Summer Metalfest 2019 featuring drummer Ernie LaRouche and the Metal Gods at 8 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St. Hear music by Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motley Crew, Dio, Black Sabbath and Ozzy. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
SUNDAY
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons baseball team will take on the Amsterdam Mohawks at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at East Field, 175 Dix Ave. General admission is $5 for adults; $3 for kids 12 and under. Contact the Glens Falls Dragons at 518-746-4121 or email gfdragonsbaseballteam@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, MONDAY
Adirondack Theatre Festival’s Greatest Hits
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a look back at the theater’s most memorable musicals at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Revisit the men from “Guys on Ice” and “Altar Boyz,” the sea creatures in “Mimi Le Duck” and “Loch Ness,” and the explosions in “Tick, Tick … BOOM” and “Bomb-itty of Errors.” Tap your toes to “Heartbeats” and “Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat.”
Tickets cost $30. For tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.
SUNDAY
Musicians of the NYC Ballet
LAKE LUZERNE — The Luzerne Music Center will host its first chamber music festival of the summer with New York City Ballet Orchestra musicians at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 203 Lake Tour Road. Pianist Glen Inanga, a Luzerne Music Center alumni, will join Artistic Director Elizabeth Pitcairn for the concert.
Tickets are $35 for adults; $25 for seniors; $5 for students; and free for ages 18 and under.
MONDAY
WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour
GLENS FALLS — The Superstars of WWE SmackDown Live will be in Glens Falls for a non-televised event on the Summerslam Heatwave Tour at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cool Insuring Arena. See WWE Superstars including WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and many more. Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, call 855-432-2849, or go online to coolinsuringarena.com.
