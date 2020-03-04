Best Bets: Dancing the night away in South Glens Falls

FRIDAY

International Soup and Bread Night

GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Museum will host an international Soup and Bread night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at 17 Water St. as part of Granville’s First Friday. Warm up with soup and bread from different immigrant regions representing the Slate Valley’s early settlers.

Diners can enjoy an array of soup flavors for $8 and may also purchase artisan handcrafted bowls for $15 by artisan Victoria Whitney from the North Granville Pottery Co.

Rock Hill Bakehouse of Glens Falls will be providing a variety of breads, and rolls from Mandy’s Hudson Falls will also be served. Savor Welsh leek, Irish stew, Greek lemon soup, Italian escarole stew, Slovakian mushroom soup, and more.

FRIDAY

The Dave and Lynne Show: A Perfect Potpourri of Paint and Pixels

SALEM — Lynne Kerr and Dave O’Keefe will exhibit their work in a show at the Historic Salem Courthouse Community Center through April 15, with a free opening reception with the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the center’s Great Hall at 58 East Broadway.