Best Bets: Dancing the night away in South Glens Falls

THURSDAY
Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde
HUDSON FALLS — Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde will perform at The Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 210 Main St.
Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon joins forces with Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy to star together in an evening of music and memories featuring songs and stories from their ‘60s heyday as recording artists to Jeremy’s success on stage, television and film, and Peter’s Grammy-winning career as producer and manager of the likes of James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and others.
Admission is $35; VIP meet and greet and front row ticket packages available. Tickets are available through The Strand Theatre box office at 518-832-3484 or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
THURSDAY
Murder Mystery Tour
GLENS FALLS — Art in the Public Eye’s themed mystery tour of Hyde House will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St.
Join the detective and tour guide as they investigate a colorful cast of suspects and the history of Hyde House art, while trying to determine who killed Reginald Wayne.
The event costs $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY
International Soup and Bread Night
GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Museum will host an international Soup and Bread night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at 17 Water St. as part of Granville’s First Friday. Warm up with soup and bread from different immigrant regions representing the Slate Valley’s early settlers.
Diners can enjoy an array of soup flavors for $8 and may also purchase artisan handcrafted bowls for $15 by artisan Victoria Whitney from the North Granville Pottery Co.
Rock Hill Bakehouse of Glens Falls will be providing a variety of breads, and rolls from Mandy’s Hudson Falls will also be served. Savor Welsh leek, Irish stew, Greek lemon soup, Italian escarole stew, Slovakian mushroom soup, and more.
FRIDAY
The Dave and Lynne Show: A Perfect Potpourri of Paint and Pixels
SALEM — Lynne Kerr and Dave O’Keefe will exhibit their work in a show at the Historic Salem Courthouse Community Center through April 15, with a free opening reception with the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the center’s Great Hall at 58 East Broadway.
O’Keefe describes his work as experimental, as he is always trying different techniques and, as he says, “mixing it up,” while Kerr’s photography focuses on the beauty of the North Country — the fields, the barns, the farmhouses.
Visit salemcourthouse.org or call 518-854-7053 for more information.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
43rd annual South High Marathon Dance
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance will take place Friday and Saturday at South Glens Falls Senior High School, 42 Merritt Road. Opening ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Students at South Glens Falls High School, grades 9-12, gather to raise money and dance for 28 hours straight to assist local people and charities.
This event is open to the public, from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and any time after 7 a.m. Saturday. Since the dance has grown immensely, only registered dancers and others as indicated in the official schedule are permitted on the dance floor. Additionally, seating is limited in the main gym where the dance takes place; spectators may be directed to alternate viewing areas.
SATURDAY
The 2020 Glens Falls Brewfest
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Brewfest, a beer, wine and cider-tasting event, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
The event draws local, regional and national breweries, wineries and cideries. Tickets cost $45-$99. Designated driver tickets are $10. For more information or tickets, go to www.glensfallsbrewfest.org.
SATURDAY
Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest
LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Pub and Brewery will host the ninth annual Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 33 Canada St.
Enjoy barrel-aged beverages from throughout the Northeast, across the country and even Europe. In addition to the wide array of beverages available to taste, you can enjoy live music, a bonfire, fireworks, a “burning man” statue and free snacks from the food truck.
Tickets include entrance into Barrel Fest, a free souvenir sampling glass, three hours of sampling, fireworks, live music, access to barbecue food stations and free snacks. Tickets are $50; and $55 the day of the event.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Maple Weekends at Valley Road Maple Farm
THURMAN — Valley Road Maple Farm will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 190 Valley Road. Breakfast includes pancakes, maple-infused sausage from Oscar’s Smokehouse and beverages. Gluten-free pancakes are available. Tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
SUNDAY
International Women’s Day Brunch 2020
LAKE GEORGE — The fourth annual International Women’s Day Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St. The speaker will be Youqin Huang speaking about “Women in China: Achievements and Challenges.” She is a professor at SUNY Albany, Department of Geography and Planning.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Tickets cost $35. The event is hosted by AAUW, Soroptimist of the Adirondacks and Zonta Club of Glens Falls.
SUNDAY
Glens Falls Symphony: ‘Dance! Beats!’
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform “Dance! Beats!” at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Arthur Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College, 815 North Broadway.
The Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust Colloquium Concerts continue at Skidmore with the music of Argentinian tango composer Astor Piazzolla in “Libertango, Coral” and other short dances; “Rounds for Orchestra” by David Diamond; and Bela Bartok’s vibrant “Rumanian Dances,” with a special dance performance.
For more information, go to www.theglensfallssymphony.org.
SUNDAY
Maple Festival and Pancake Breakfast at Up Yonda
BOLTON LANDING — Up Yonda Farm will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 5239 Lake Shore Drive. Enjoy a hearty breakfast and take a guided tour of the sugarhouse.
A variety of locally produced maple products will be for sale. Advance reservations are required.
The cost is $7 each for adults and children 4 years and older; $5 for members; free for kids 3 and under.
Call 518-644-9767 or go to www.upyondafarm.com for more information.

TUESDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team takes on the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. For more information, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.