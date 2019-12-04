THURSDAY
Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 33rd annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday on Broadway.
The Racing City Chorus will serenade the crowd surrounding the holiday trees at Putnam Market beginning at 5:45 p.m. as the children await Santa and Mrs. Claus’s arrival by horse and carriage. Mayor Meg Kelly will light the trees at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Anthony Nunziata: A Broadway Holiday
GLENS FALLS — Recording artist, singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Nunziata will perform A Broadway Holiday at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
A Broadway Holiday is reminiscent of the classic Christmas specials of Bing Crosby with a contemporary flair, celebrating the joys of life, music and family.
Nunziata will be joined by Hudson Falls High School choir standouts Michael Johnson, Emmalee Stark, Olivia Barcomb and Boston Markey. The concert is for the entire family. Tickets cost $45. Tickets to the event are on sale now and cost $45. Tickets may be purchased online at www.woodtheater.org/events, at the box office or by phone at 518-480-4878.
THURSDAY
Martha Redbone Roots Project
GLENS FALLS — Martha Redbone, one of the most vital voices in American roots music, will perform at The Park Theater from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St. A multi-award-winning musician, the songstress is celebrated for her tasty gumbo of roots music embodying the folk and country sounds of her childhood in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky mixed with the eclectic grit of her teenage years in pre-gentrified Brooklyn.
Tickets cost $30. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
FRIDAY
Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration
HUDSON FALLS — The Hometown Holiday Celebration in the village of Hudson Falls will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday in Juckett Park on Main Street. There will be Christmas carols in the park and the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. The parade and visits with Santa will take place at 6:15 p.m. There will be Christmas crafts, cookies, face painting and more holiday fun from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary's/St. Paul's School Hall.
FRIDAY
Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury will host its Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Friday at the town offices, 742 Bay Road. Santa will be hearing all the children's wishes, and there will be special guest appearances by Elsa and Olaf from Disney's “Frozen,” Christmas carolers, Mr. Twisty and carriage rides. The raffle for Adopt a Family will be announced at 8 p.m.
Admission is free. For more information, go to www.queensbury.net/event/2019-annual-holiday-festival-tree-lighting/.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Hometown Holidays Celebration in Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — The Downtown Glens Falls Business Collaborative will host the Hometown Holidays Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The ceremonial tree lighting is at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy refreshments and cocoa, live reindeer, trolley rides, musical performances, horse and wagon rides, children’s activities, costumed characters, holiday shopping, a window display competition and more.
Downtown businesses will offer a Hometown Holidays special, a discount or food and drink special. Admission is free. A map showing all of the holiday attractions will be shared online at glensfallscollaborative.com.
The Charles R. Wood Theater will host a free showing of “The Grinch” at noon Saturday at 207 Glen St.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
29th annual Christmas in the Country
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The 29th annual Christmas in the Country Tour gets underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, at various artist studios throughout Washington County. There are 15 artists on the tour selling handcrafted wares.
Admission is free. Call or visit the Facebook page for more information, including a map of participating studios at www.facebook.com/Christmas-in-the-Country-Washington-County-NY-232072130173637/.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Christkindlmarkt
LAKE GEORGE — The second annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park, 17-19 West Brook Road.
The German word "Christkindlmarkt" translates to Christmas Market in English. These markets originated in Germany centuries ago.
Find quality, one-of-a-kind gifts as you shop over 50 artisan vendors. There will be holiday light displays, fire pits, kids’ activities, live music, entertainment and more. Admission is free. The event goes on rain, snow or shine. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/adkchristkindlmarkt.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Christmas in Warrensburgh
The 31st annual holiday event will have many offerings, including the following:
- WCSD Drama Club play, "World War II Radio Christmas." A holiday show that recreates the experience of attending a recording of a 1940s radio show broadcast. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. at Warrensburg Elementary School. Admission is $6 adults, $4 students and seniors. Tickets available at the door.
- Adirondack folk singer Dan Berggren will perform at Richards Library on Saturday at 4 p.m. No admission fee. Limited seating.
- There will be Christmas in Warrensburgh weekend dinner specials featured at many local restaurants. Mention "Christmas in Warrensburgh" to receive the discount.
- “The Trolley Came to Warrensburg,” with opening reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Courtly Music Unlimited performing holiday melodies, and “Dressed for the Holidays” exhibits at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Tree lighting ceremony to include a trumpet solo by pastor Aaron Spoonhour of the First Baptist Church and community caroling led by Regina Newell and members of local churches. Letters to Santa can be brought to the tree lighting and put in the red mailbox.
- Breakfasts with Santa at the Warrensburgh Masonic Lodge on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. and at Tommy Guns Pizzeria on Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m.
- The Holiday Craft Fair has been expanded to both Saturday and Sunday for the first time in 30 years and will be held at the Warrensburgh Masonic Lodge (sponsored by the Queen Village Order of the Eastern Star). Horse-drawn carriage rides will be leaving from the First United Methodist Church across the street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1940s-era live radio broadcast show
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection is partnering with Glens Falls Symphony and the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library to present a 1940s-era live radio broadcast show from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday as part of Glens Falls Collaborative's Hometown Holidays. Historic Hyde House will be decorated for the holidays.
Gary Ferris will lead a reproduction of a 1944 "Until It's Over Over There," a live radio broadcast for soldiers and sailors stationed overseas. The cast and crew of the show will be in Glens Falls to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its “Hometown USA” designation.
The free event is followed by light refreshments. Admission is free. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour
CAMBRIDGE — The eighth Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour of five artists in their studios will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday all around the village of Cambridge. On the tour this year are George Van Hook, Mark Tougias, Elana Mark, Matt Chinian and Sara Kelly.
Admission is free. Look for signs and visit the website www.cambridgevalleyart.org for more information about the artists and a map to their locations. Most artists can't process credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or checkbook to purchase art.
The show corresponds with the Christmas in Cambridge weekend. Go to cambridgenychamber.com for a schedule of those events.
SUNDAY
Tony Levin and The Levin Brothers Band
HUDSON FALLS — The Levin Brothers Band, featuring Pete Levin and Tony Levin with Jeff Siegel and Jeff Siampa, will perform at The Strand Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St. For 40-plus years, Pete and Tony Levin have performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in jazz and rock, but “Levin Brothers” is their first-ever co-led album. General admission is $25. Call 518-832-3484 or get tickets online through Brown Paper Tickets.
SUNDAY
Annual Latke Fest
GLENS FALLS — The annual Latke Fest will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Beth El, 30 Marion Ave. The event includes live klezmer music, children’s activities, contests and plenty of holiday treats. The main event of Latke Fest is the latke contest starring the tasty fried potato pancakes. Taste, vote and celebrate the season.
Tickets are available at the door and tables can be reserved by calling the temple office. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids, and $150 for a reserved table (includes eight tickets plus goodies). All proceeds go to support Temple Beth El. Cash, check or credit card are accepted.
For more information, email latkefest@glensfallstemple.com or call 518-792-4364.
TUESDAY
Mrs. Hyde's Birthday
GLENS FALLS — Celebrate museum founder Charlotte Hyde’s birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday with free admission and docent tours of Hyde House at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St. Tours are drop-in and will be available at 10 and 11 a.m., and at 1 and 2 p.m. The tours are free, with a suggested donation to support education programs.
TUESDAY
Rockapella at The Wood
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host Rockapella at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 207 Glen St. With completely original interpretations on the holidays, Rockapella creates a light-hearted holiday experience filled with musical holiday cheer.
This five-man powerhouse of vocal talent will delight audiences with songs including “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Little Town Of Bethlehem,” and a Scott Leonard/Masahiro Ikumi original, “Christmas Altogether.”
Tickets cost $49. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
