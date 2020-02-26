Best Bets: Comedy, line dancing, a rock show benefit and a home show among choices

THURSDAY
Gangster program in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation will host its second presentation on Saratoga gangsters with Greg Veitch at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Inn at Saratoga, 231 Broadway.
“A Gangster’s Paradise: Saratoga Springs from Prohibition to Kefauver” recalls a time of bootleggers and shootouts, raids and gambling dens, murder, and political payoffs in Saratoga Springs. The recently published book of the same name, which tells the tales of nationally known gangsters and their connection to Saratoga Springs including Meyer Lanky, Charles “Lucky” Luciano and Dutch Schultz, will also be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.
Founded in 1977, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is a nonprofit organization that promotes preservation and enhancement of the architectural, cultural and landscaped heritage of Saratoga Springs.
Veitch, a retired police chief and a professor of criminal justice at SUNY Adirondack, will detail the sordid history of Saratoga Springs during his presentation.
“Behind the glitz and glamour of the high-end hotels along Broadway and the wealthiest of American society at the race track, criminals, gangsters and their corrupt political associates made a mockery of law and order in Saratoga Springs for much of its history,” Veitch describes.
Enjoy Prohibition-inspired drink specials at the bar beforehand. Tickets for the program are $10 for SSPF Members and $12 for non-members. For more information or to make a reservation, call the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation at 518-587-5030, visit www.saratogapreservation.org, or email Nicole Babie, membership and programs director, at nbabie@saratogapreservation.org. Tickets are available for purchase at the door as space allows.
THURSDAY
Hidden Histories Evening Tour
GLENS FALLS — Join curator Jonathan Canning and Hyde Collection staff for a special evening tour examining hidden and little-known facts about permanent collection and special exhibition art work, inspired by the theme of monsters and heroes, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 161 Warren St. The tour costs $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or email frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team takes on the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. For more information, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Country Line Dance Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Country Line Dance Festival will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday and continue all weekend at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St. It will be a weekend of line dance lessons and country dancing hosted by CMA Winner Kevin Richards.
Ticket packages start at $80. For reservations and tickets, call 518-668-3081.
FRIDAY
Comedy Night at The Strand Theatre hosted by Jay LaFarr
HUDSON FALLS — Laugh the winter blues away with Comedy Night at The Strand Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. with comedians Jay LaFarr, Dan Guerin, Cody Montayne and Mikael Gregg.
General admission is $15. Tickets are available at The Strand box office or online at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information, call 518-832-3484
FRIDAY
Comedy After Dark featuring Dave Hill
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will feature the comedy of Dave Hill at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. Hill of NPR, “Comedy Central,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Comedy Knockout” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” is currently touring the U.S. and Canada with his book, “Parking The Moose.”
The show contains mature content. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SATURDAY
‘We Stand Corrected: Dannemora’
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will screen the film, “We Stand Corrected: Dannemora,” at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St.
“We Stand Corrected: Dannemora” is an alternative narrative to Ben Stiller’s Showtime limited series, “Escape at Dannemora.” The film pulls the curtain back on the intricacies of the prison system, the dynamics between officers and inmates and the aftermath of the largest manhunt in New York state history.
Richie Elson, the film's director, grew up just outside Dannemora and his dad was a corrections officer at Clinton for 15 years. When he saw how it was affecting his dad and others, who didn't feel like they had the proper platform to tell their side of the story, Elson decided to. Because of his ties to the community, Elson was granted access to officers, law enforcement and community leaders who refused to address other media.
Tickets cost $12. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
2020 Saratoga Home and Lifestyle Show
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Home and Lifestyle Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway.
The show features a variety of home and lifestyle businesses in categories such as home improvement, landscaping, décor and fine finishes, heating and plumbing, pools, and financial and professional services.
There will also be a variety of special events during the event, including a fine art and crafts show, family-friendly entertainment on Saturday, door prize drawings, a photo booth and more. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.rotaryhomeshow.com/.
SATURDAY
Lake George Mardi Gras
LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Stews N' Brews will host the Lake George Mardi Gras Party from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 17 bars and restaurants in Lake George.
Each restaurant will be serving up a Mardi Gras-themed soup or gumbo paired with a craft beer. There will be live music at most venues.
Buses from Hoppy Trails and Spa City Tours will be shuttling people around the village and outside locations during the event.
Each location will be pre-selling tickets for $5 with unlimited rides on the shuttles during the event. The ticket will also enter you into a raffle at every location you stop and a monster raffle worth over $500. Shuttle rides will be $1 per person without a ticket.
SATURDAY
The Best Little Beard Contest in Washington County
FORT ANN — McDermott's Harley-Davidson is hosting the Best Little Beard Contest in Washington County from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4294 state Route 4. Winner gets a super weird trophy.
It costs $5 to enter and vote. The ticket also includes refreshments. All proceeds benefit the Adirondack VET House.
To enter, send a private message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/McDermottsHD/ or call 518-746-9303 or email Kara@mcdermottshd.com.
SUNDAY
Hyde Collection Benefit Rock Show at The Strand Theatre
HUDSON FALLS — The Hyde Collection is teaming up with The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls for its first ever benefit rock concert from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Strand, 210 Main St. The afternoon will feature two bands, The Switch and Blue Moon Band, a cash bar, refreshments and more. A majority of the proceeds will provide support The Hyde Collection.
Doors and cash bar open at 1:30 p.m.; the theater opens at 2:15 p.m.; and the concert begins at 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org. Tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4522172.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
Section II High School Boys Basketball Tournament
GLENS FALLS — The Section II High School Basketball Tournament will start at 5 p.m. Monday and continue through March 7 at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. For game times and tournament schedule, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.