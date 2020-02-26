Best Bets: Comedy, line dancing, a rock show benefit and a home show among choices

Comedy After Dark featuring Dave Hill

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will feature the comedy of Dave Hill at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. Hill of NPR, “Comedy Central,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Comedy Knockout” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” is currently touring the U.S. and Canada with his book, “Parking The Moose.”

The show contains mature content. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

SATURDAY

‘We Stand Corrected: Dannemora’

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will screen the film, “We Stand Corrected: Dannemora,” at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St.

“We Stand Corrected: Dannemora” is an alternative narrative to Ben Stiller’s Showtime limited series, “Escape at Dannemora.” The film pulls the curtain back on the intricacies of the prison system, the dynamics between officers and inmates and the aftermath of the largest manhunt in New York state history.