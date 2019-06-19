THURSDAY
On the Farm Tour — Marchaland Farms
GREENWICH — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County is giving free On the Farm Tours of Marchaland Farms from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 211 Burton Road. The farm was originally established as a dairy farm. The dairy operated for three generations until 2012 when operations switched to raising beef. The farm is now working with its third, fourth and fifth generation of Marchaland family members. Admission is free but space is limited. To reserve a spot, call CCE of Washington County at 518-746-2560.
THURSDAY
‘Chain Links, We're Better Together’
HUDSON FALLS — Author John W. Nassivera will read “Chain Links, We’re Better Together,” through storytelling and live music performed by Bob Bates and Alan Dunham from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Sandy Hill Farmers Market in Juckett Park. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
Walking tour of downtown Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Historical Museum will present a walking tour of downtown Glens Falls guided by museum staff at 7 p.m. Thursday. Space is limited and reservations are recommended by calling 518-793-2826. The tour price is $15. For more information, go to www.chapmanmuseum.org.
FRIDAY
Summer Craft Festival in Lake George
LAKE GEORGE — Enjoy artisans and crafters from all over the New York region and Northeast at the Summer Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Canada Street. Discover crafts and handmade items for all ages and occasions. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Fridays at the Lake: Funk Evolution with Dirt Cheap
LAKE GEORGE — See Funk Evolution with Dirt Cheap at Shepard Park as part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 271 Canada St. The series takes place on 10 Fridays from June 14 to Aug. 30. Each concert features an opening act followed by the headliner. The family- and dog-friendly series includes a beer and wine garden. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Dinner and Dancing at Doc's and The Park
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Dinner and Dancing at Doc’s and The Park from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. Enjoy dinner at Doc's then head upstairs to the theater for an evening of dancing to live music. Dancing is free when you dine at Doc's on the night of the dance. Make reservations at Doc's for the night of the show and then show your receipt to the Park box office to enjoy a fantastic evening of dancing to live music. Dancing only costs $15.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘Calling All Kates’
GLENS FALLS — The first show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Marc has planned the perfect honeymoon: a trip around the world with his beautiful fiancé, Kate McBride. But when Kate dumps him right before the wedding, Marc is left single, heartbroken, and with non-refundable, non-exchangeable tickets. In an act of desperation, he posts an online ad in the hopes of finding the only person he can now legally travel the globe with … a stranger with the same exact name as his ex-fiancé.
SATURDAY
The Men O'War Balladeers
CAMBRIDGE —The Men o’ War Balladeers return to Hubbard Hall with its unique blend of traditional Celtic, Maritime and British folk ballads at 7 p.m. Saturday at 25 E. Main St. Admission is $15 for adults; $10 for students ages 6 to 21.
SUNDAY
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band
GLENS FALLS — The Cool Insuring Arena will host Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band at 7 p.m. Sunday, kicking off their 2019 Outlaws & Renegades tour with special guest The Cadillac Three. Tickets are $65 and $42.50. To get tickets, call 855-432-2849, visit coolinsuringarena.com or visit the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Amateur Radio ‘Field Day’
LAKE GEORGE — Members of the Warren County Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise for 24 continuous hours starting at 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday at the top of Prospect Mountain. Since 1933, amateur radio operators, also known as ham radio operators, across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during field day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
For more information about field day or amateur radio, contact Bernie Capron 518-832-9930 or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
FRIDAY
Albert Lee at The Strand Theater
HUDSON FALLS — The Albert Lee Band, featuring guitar legend Albert Lee, will play at The Strand Theater at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. The Albert Lee Band includes John Thomas, aka “J.T,” on keyboards. For more information, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.hudsonrivermusichall.org or www.mystrandtheater.org.
FRIDAY
Local Food and Craft Beverage Festival
WARRENSBURG — The fourth annual Southern Adirondack Local Food and Craft Beverage Festival will be at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers' Market from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., in partnership with the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, will be offering samplings of locally grown and prepared foods by area restaurants and farms to compliment tastings of wine, beer and spirits.
This festival showcases local restaurants, farms, processors and craft beverage producers. The market will be selling fresh produce, maple products, baked goods, artisanal cheeses, local honey, organically grown vegetables and herbs; organically raised chicken, turkey and eggs; non-GMO heritage bred pork, grass fed beef, organic breads; homemade fudge, fruit preserves, plants, wine, beer, spirits: all natural soaps, healing lotions and cosmetics; handcrafted jewelry, rustic furniture, handcrafted soy candles and more. Enjoy a free cup of coffee, win $20 in Farmers' Market Bucks and listen to the sounds of Mac Petrequin in the gazebo.
For more information email, call or text Market Manager Teresa Whalen at taawhalen@yahoo.com or 518-466-5497.
