Best Bets: Break out your green and taste the sweet offerings of March

THURSDAY

Tours for Tots at The Hyde Collection

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Tours for Tots from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 161 Warren St. Children ages 5 and younger learn about a work in the museum, then spend time in the art studio making their own creations.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY

Thurman Maple Days

THURMAN — Thurman Maple Days will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various locations in Thurman and the hamlet of Athol. Thurman Maple Days will continue for three weekends.

The five largest maple syrup producers in the Adirondack region and five nearby farms will open their doors to the public. Enjoy free tours, tastings and demonstrations, with a vast array of food and souvenirs available to take home.

Taste the finest maple syrup, watch maple tree sawmill operations, taste sheep cheese and hang out with llamas. As a self-guided tour, follow the arrow signs at nearly every corner in town.