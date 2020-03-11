Best Bets: Break out your green and taste the sweet offerings of March

THURSDAY
Tours for Tots at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Tours for Tots from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 161 Warren St. Children ages 5 and younger learn about a work in the museum, then spend time in the art studio making their own creations.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Thurman Maple Days
THURMAN — Thurman Maple Days will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various locations in Thurman and the hamlet of Athol. Thurman Maple Days will continue for three weekends.
The five largest maple syrup producers in the Adirondack region and five nearby farms will open their doors to the public. Enjoy free tours, tastings and demonstrations, with a vast array of food and souvenirs available to take home.
Taste the finest maple syrup, watch maple tree sawmill operations, taste sheep cheese and hang out with llamas. As a self-guided tour, follow the arrow signs at nearly every corner in town.
The event is free except for goods or meals purchased. Pancake breakfasts are served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Valley Road Maple Farm. Enjoy pancakes, pure local maple syrup and maple sausages from Oscar's Smokehouse.
For more information, and a list of participating farms, go to www.visitthurman.com/maple-days/.
SATURDAY
Winter Birding and Owl Watches
FORT EDWARD — Look for short-eared owls and other wintering raptors at the Washington County Grasslands at 4 p.m. Saturday at 390 Black House Road. Grassland Bird Trust’s Executive Director Laurie LaFond and Volunteer Field Trip Leader Rich Speidel will lead the tour. Likely sightings include short-eared owls, rough-legged hawks, red-tailed hawks, northern harriers, horned larks, snow buntings and possibly snowy owls.
The event is free to members; $10 for non-members; and $20 for non-member families. Advanced registration is required. Call Rich Speidel at 518-623-2587. Space is limited.
Make sure to dress appropriately in layers for outdoor winter weather. Bring your own beverages and snacks. If there is inclement weather, the guided tours will be held the following day.
SATURDAY
Art and Yoga
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Art and Yoga from 9 to 10 a.m. at 161 Warren St. in partnership with Summit Yoga. Join certified instructor Al Wolfer for a relaxing workout in the gallery, inspired by artists Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash. Bring a yoga mat.
The event is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Maple Weekends at Mapleland Farms
SALEM — Mapleland Farms will host Maple Weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for tours and tastings at 647 Bunker Hill Road.
Take guided woods walks on the quarter-mile sugarbush nature trail and learn about sustainable forest management. There will be sap collection and boiling demonstrations. Enjoy tastings and maple cotton candy. For more information, go to www.maplelandfarms.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Sham 'Rock' the Block in Lake George
LAKE GEORGE — The annual Sham “Rock” the Block St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Duffy’s Tavern, 20 Amherst St. Enjoy a keg toss contest, Irish step dancers, a U2 tribute band, horse rides, bounce houses, and a kids scavenger hunt. There will also be acorn hole contest and fire pits on both days.
The annual parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday. on Canada Street.
Admission is free. Call 518-668-5323 for more information.
SATURDAY
Paint & Sip: Rainbow Landscape
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host “Paint & Sip: Rainbow Landscape,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 89 Warren St. Create a festive rainbow landscape painting just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
The class is $20 per adult-child duo, $10 for each additional adult and $5 for each additional child. Spots go quickly. Make a reservation by calling 518-793-2773.
SATURDAY
Miller – MacDonald – Cormier
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host a special dinner and concert event at 6 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St. with Ben Miller, Anita MacDonald and Zakk Cormier.
Ben Miller & Anita MacDonald have become renowned across Canada and further afield, for their synergistic approach to traditional Scottish music. As well as performing as a duo, Ben and Anita tour as a trio with Zakk Cormier, an Acadian multi-instrumentalist from Prince Edward Island. A dynamic musician with deep roots in his own Franco-Celtic tradition, Zakk brings his talents as a sympathetic guitar accompanist, as well as the driving rhythms of Acadian foot-percussion.
Tickets are $20 for the show only or $65 for dinner and show. For more information or tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SATURDAY
Lip Sync Battle at Charles R. Wood Theater
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host a charity Lip Sync Battle at 7 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St. Enjoy performances by various teams representing local nonprofits as they battle for the $1,000 prize.
There are 11 teams competing and the following charitable organizations will be represented:
Haynes House of Open; The Open Door Mission; GLSEN; World Awareness Children's Museum; Art in the Public Eye; St. Anne's; Lake George Chamber Women in Business; Southern Adirondack ReStore; Crandall Public Library; Literacy NY; and The Wood Theater Team.
Audience participation is a huge part of this event, which sold out last year. Tickets cost $14. Get tickets at the Wood Theater Box Office. For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.
MONDAY
Wellness Walk at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park
WILTON — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park will be holding one of its bi-monthly Wellness Walks at 11 a.m. Monday at 80 Scout Road. Wellness Walks are geared towards gentle exercise and the enjoyment of nature and will be accessible for participants at basic fitness levels. The walk will depart from the Camp Saratoga North Trailhead kiosk.
Registration is appreciated as the program could be canceled if there is bad weather. If needed, snowshoes will be available for rental 30 minutes before the program. The walk is free for members; $3 for non-members. If there is no snow, the program will take place without snowshoes.
For more information or to register for the program, call the Wilton preserve office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org. For up-to-date trail conditions or program information, visit the Wilton preserve’s website at www.wiltonpreserve.org.
TUESDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Brampton Beast
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Brampton Beast at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Fans can enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Tickets cost $14-$20. For tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
SATURDAY
Celtic Band Gypsy Reel Performance
GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Museum will host Celtic band Gypsy Reel from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 17 Water St. The band plays Irish classics with their own mix of modern world rhythms. Beer will be available to purchase.
Admission is $8 for museum members; $12 for non-members. The event always sells out, so call ahead at 518-642-1417 to reserve a spot. For more information, go to www.slatevalleymuseum.org.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.