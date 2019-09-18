THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019
The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival will kick off with its first launch Thursday with opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. at Crandall Park. Hundreds of hot air balloons will decorate the sky over Glens Falls, Queensbury and Washington County from Thursday through Sunday. Downtown Glens Falls will host a block party from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday featuring live music, balloon baskets, a car show and kids’ activities.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport and up to 100 balloons fly at 5 p.m. Friday. Gates open at the airport at 5 a.m. Saturday and up to 100 balloons will lift off at 6:30 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. Saturday. The “Lighting Up The Night” Airport Moonglow, featuring 30 balloons, will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at the airport 5 a.m. Sunday and balloons take off for “Walter’s Mass Ascension” at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. A final launch of about 20 balloons will take place at Crandall Park at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free. All Balloon Festival events are weather permitting and non-smoking. No dogs, drones or remote control aircrafts are allowed at any Balloon Festival events.
For more information, go to www.adirondackballoonfest.org.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Lake George Restaurant Week
LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Restaurant Week winds down Thursday, Friday and Saturday at participating restaurants around Lake George. Certain restaurants will offer prix fixe menus featuring three-course dinners for $20.19.
The restaurants have differing hours, so check with individual establishments to find out what time they’re serving dinner. It’s recommended to call head to make reservations.
For a list of participating restaurants, go to www.lakegeorgechamber.com.
THURSDAY
An Evening of Poetry and Irish and Quebecois Music
CAMBRIDGE — Battenkill Books will offer an Evening of Poetry and Irish and Quebecois Music, with the duo Cassandra Cleghorn and Jeffrey Levine, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 15 E. Main St. Several books and CDs will be available to purchase at the event.This event is free and open to the public.
Battenkill Books is an independent bookstore in the village of Cambridge. More information about Battenkill Books and the event can be found at battenkillbooks.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Harvest in the Country
FORT ANN — Enjoy a self-guided tour of 10 artists on this open artist studio tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at various locations throughout Washington County. Follow the pumpkin signs to find artist studios, where folks can purchase wares. For more information, call 518-605-1858 or find the Harvest in the Country Facebook page. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Live at The Strand: The Rustic Overtones
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host The Rustic Overtones from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Rustic Overtones are a seven-piece rock band from Portland, Maine, with a discography that spans 20 years. The band’s unique version of indie rock is strongly influenced by soul music, garage punk, jazz, and psychedelic music of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Admission is $20. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
SATURDAY
Bolton Live Music Festival
BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Live Music Festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Memorial Park, 4928 Lakeshore Drive. The free concert is hosted by the Bolton Chamber of Commerce and Volcheck Productions. Admission is free. Participating bands include: Kringe Wurthy, Brothers Band, Big Time Kitty, Ernie Sites Band, Stony Creek and Commander Cody Band. For more information, go to www.boltonchamber.com.
SATURDAY
Lisa Lampanelli in ‘Fat Chance’
GLENS FALLS — Insult comic Lisa Lampanelli will perform at the Charles R. Wood Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St., in “Fat Chance,” a showcase of humorous storytelling.From her food obsession to her physical transformation with the help of bariatric surgery more than six years ago, to her compulsion to date the “junk food of men,” Lampanelli – with the help of Frank Liotti – will tell all.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.woodtheater.org.
SUNDAY
Inaugural Lake George Community Day
LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel will host the inaugural Lake George Community Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 48 Canada St. The cookout includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers, steamed clams, corn on the cob, beverages, and more. There will be kids’ games, bounce house, and entertainment by Bobby Dick and Susie Q.
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $12.50 for kids 10 and younger; and free for kids younger than 3. All proceeds benefit WIN (Women in Need) a nonprofit with the purpose of aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance in obtaining much needed items for subsistence. They provide assistance for kid based programs such as weekend food backpacks and the Lake George Teen Center.
To purchase tickets, go to stop.fwhmuseum.com, Mario’s Restaurant, Prospect Mt. Diner or email LakeGeorgeWIN@gmail.com. Tickets must be purchased by Friday.
SUNDAY
Lake Luzerne Annual Halloween Pugs and Pumpkins Party
LAKE LUZERNE — The annual Pugs and Pumpkins Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pavilion Park, 248 Lake Ave. There will be a large show arena,costumes, music, retail and food vendors, birthday surprises, souvenirs, and awards. There will also be a pumpkin decorating contest at 2 p.m.
Admission is free. For more information, call 518-696-7184 or email pammorin@frontiernet.net.
Wednesday
Walking Tour of Downtown Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Historical Museum will host a walking tour of downtown Glens Falls from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with architect Bob Joy, starting in front of City Hall.
His tour will feature the buildings around City Park and Glen Street, highlighting such landmarks as the Terra Cotta Building, the former YMCA, and the Civil War monument. Having conducted historical walking tours of the downtown area for more than 30 years, Joy has amassed a trove of stories about the city’s buildings. His tour will offer a rare opportunity to learn something new.
Joy founded his own architectural practice in Glens Falls in 1977, two weeks after becoming a licensed architect. His early projects focused on the preservation of historic buildings in the downtown area. He joined with a local attorney and contractor to form a development company that purchased nine buildings in the heart of the central business district from the Urban Renewal Agency and rehabilitated them for restaurants, stores, offices and housing. His work was recognized by the Preservation League of New York State and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, as well as many publications.
Tour capacity is limited, so reservations are required. To reserve a spot, contact the Chapman Museum at 518-793-2826. The tour costs $15 per person.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Festival of Fire
SALEM — Salem Art Works will host the Festival of Fire, a weekend-long event exploring the productive and performative aspects of fire in making art, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 19 Cary Road.
The schedule includes hands-on workshops, artist talks, demonstrations, performances and exhibitions, all centered around fire. Share techniques, ideas, and resources in iron casting, wood fired ceramics, glass blowing, blacksmithing and more. Tours, gallery showings, and on-site concessions will complete the family friendly festival.
A three-day festival pass costs $150. Go to www.salemartworks.org for more information.
