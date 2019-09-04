THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Nationals Car Show
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Nationals Car Show will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in the village of Lake George. The show features classic cars, special events and VIP guest Bogi Lateiner from All Girls Garage, music and more.
Two car cruises will be held starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Canada Street will be closed to local traffic during this time.
General admission is $15 for the weekend; children 12 and younger are free. For a schedule of events, go to www.adirondacknationals.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Homecoming of the Adirondack Regiment
LAKE LUZERNE — Civil War reenactors will demonstrate various period impressions of the Civil War including military and civilian demonstrations at the Homecoming of the Adirondack Regiment from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Luzerne Pavilion at Col. Butler Park.
The 118th was formed in 1862 and brought together more than 1,000 residents from Clinton, Essex and Warren counties to fight for our Union. They were present at the surrender of General Robert E. Lee at Appomattox.
There will be candlelight camp tours, canon night fire, community campfire, music, camp church service and a Luzerne Cemetery “Roll Call.” Food vendors and regional organizations affiliated with Civil War research and historic preservation will be present.
The event is sponsored by the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society and the 118th Adirondack Infantry Regiment. For more information, contact Ben Kemp at 518-538-8330, email kinnearmuseum@gmail.com, or visit them on Facebook at https://facebook.com/hadleylakeluzernehistoricalsociety/, or visit the blog at www.kinnearmuseum.blogspot.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondacon 3 Tabletop Gaming Convention
GLENS FALLS — Adirondacon Tabletop Gaming Convention will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
The event organizers, Adirondack Tabletop Gamers and Game Developers along with local game design company First Stall Productions, LLC, invite tabletop game enthusiasts from around the area to gather and play games, have some fun, and raise some money for their chosen charity, Extra Life.
Attendees can sign up for structured time slots featuring a variety of board games, card games, and role-playing games or enjoy a large open gaming space and borrow from the lending library of more than 200 games.
Saturday afternoon there will be a pub-style Harry Potter trivia contest, with questions based on the books, movies and more. On Saturday and Sunday, attendees will be able to attend “Whose RPG is it Anyway?” the improvisational role-playing event being put on by Victory Condition Gaming and The Freakopolis Geekery.
There will be some local food vendors selling thematic snacks and beverages. Local gaming store Cooper’s Cave Games and Paintball will return with games and related merchandise for sale. Attendees can also purchase commemorative convention items and other geeky wares from Adirondacon. Additionally, there will be some local artists selling their creations. Door prize drawings will be held throughout the weekend for anyone buying a day or weekend pass.
Raffles will be held to help the Adirondack Tabletop Gamers team reach their 2019 fundraising goal of $1,500 for Extra Life to benefit the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. Gamers for a Cure will also be raising money for their Strides Against Breast Cancer Team.
Passes are $20 for Saturday only; $15 for Sunday only; $30 for the weekend. Passes are half off for kids ages 8-12; kids younger than 8 are free.
To buy passes, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1012055 or go to www.adirondacon.com.
FRIDAY
Art Crawl at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host an Art Crawl at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 161 Warren St. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn at Art Crawl. Join museum educators for a program that includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. The event is free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Sandy Hill Days
HUDSON FALLS — Sandy Hill Days will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Juckett Park and Paris Park in the village of Hudson Falls.
There will be a variety of family-friendly events throughout both days such as arts and crafts, entertainment, music, food and fireworks.
For more information, go to www.sandyhilldays.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack VetteFest Weekend
GLENS FALLS — The 27th annual Adirondack VetteFest will kick off at 2 p.m. Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday at the Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St. Proceeds benefit Operation Santa Claus, Operation At Ease and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research. Pre-registration tickets cost $60. For more information, go to http://adirondackcorvettes.com/vettefest.html.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
The Cheese Tour with Wine and Beer
The Washington County Cheesemakers’ Guild, a small group of farmers and artisans in Washington County, will host the 13th annual Cheese Tour with Wine and Beer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The tour is a self-guided celebration of handmade artisanal and farmstead cheeses and the farms where they are produced. Each farm opens to the public and offers samplings, special products, and authentic experiences unique to life on a farm in Washington County.
For a list of participating farms, go to www.thecheesetour.com.
SATURDAY
Elvis Dinner Cruise
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Steamboat Co. will host an Elvis Dinner Cruise from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 57 Beach Road. Join Elvis, a.k.a. Don Romines, for a dinner cruise aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrement. The buffet dinner menu includes a salad bar, corn O’Brien, mashed potatoes, rolls and butter, barbecue chicken, braised short ribs, battered fish fry and strawberry shortcake for dessert. Adults cost $70; children ages 4-11 cost $23. For more information, go to www.lakegeorgesteamboat.com.
FRIDAY
Birds, Brew and Live Music
GRANVILLE — The Pember Library and Museum open an exhibit of the National Audubon Awards Road Show of the best avian photography of 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with a “Birds and Brew Night” at 33 W. Main St. The exhibit will remain up until Sept. 20.
The winning photographs were selected from more than 8,000 entries submitted by photographers from all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The photographs celebrate the splendor of many bird species protected under the 100-year-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the nation’s most important bird conservation law.
Walk among the photographs and learn more about local bird life. Reproductions of the images will be for sale. A wine and beer cash bar will be set up for the occasion, courtesy of On The Rocks.
Live music will be provided by the popular jazz band, Moose Crossing. First Friday is a free event. For more information visit thepember.org or call 518-642-1515.
