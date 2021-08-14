Bequest benefits Cambridge's Hubbard Hall

“We could also do musicians and puppeteers, even literary residencies and writers retreats. We’re already getting applications,” Snider said. “The money is freeing. There are things we can’t do right now without it.”

Most of the money will be held in an endowment named for Karen Strand, with the income reserved for scholarships and fellowships. It won’t help with general operating, staff or program expenses, Snider said.

Hubbard Hall has classes in dance and movement, martial arts, visual arts, yoga and fitness, and theater. Children’s dance classes, from ballet to Bollywood, are always popular, and many local high school students take advantage of the theater classes. Educational programs were canceled last year due to the pandemic, but children’s classes returned this spring and will continue through the fall.

The fund “will allow us to eliminate economic barriers for those in our community who want to take advantage of all Hubbard Hall has to offer,” Surowka said.

“COVID is a day to day, week to week, having to adapt,” Snider said. “We have so many kids in all of our programs. Until they get vaccinated, there’s still a lot of questions. The hope is that the spring of '22 will be back to normal.”