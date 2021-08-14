Bequest benefits Cambridge's Hubbard Hall

CAMBRIDGE — An $850,000 bequest to Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education “is the first real financial cornerstone we’ve ever had,” according to executive and artistic director David Snider.
The bequest, announced in June, has retired a mortgage the community arts center took out for improvements on part of its campus and allowed it to start planning other projects.
The money comes from the estate of Curt Strand, former chairman and CEO of Hilton International, who owned a vacation home in the area and was a longtime supporter and adviser of Hubbard Hall.
Fleur Strand, his wife, was a neurophysiologist who made groundbreaking discoveries in how nerves transmit information. They and their daughter Karen became involved with the arts center after it opened in 1978.
Snider said Benjie White, the founding executive director, "said Curt always gave him the best advice about when and how to fundraise.”
The Strands made a gift for construction of the elevator at the 1878 opera house. Karen Strand worked at the Village Store, which helped raise funds for Hubbard Hall, and assisted with theater productions, Snider said. Karen Strand passed away in 2006, Fleur Strand in 2011, and Curt Strand in July 2020.
“We heard about the endowment last August,” Snider said.
By late spring, the estate had worked its way through the legalities, and Hubbard Hall was able to announce the bequest.
“As an arts organization, Hubbard Hall had a difficult time during COVID, having to eliminate and downsize programs and events and greatly reducing our fundraising efforts,” said Margaret Surowka, chairwoman of the organization’s board. “The bequest was incredibly fortuitous.”
With the debt gone, the next projects are to research and get quotes for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit and look for artist housing, preferably in the village, Snider said.
The HVAC unit behind the building is showing its age, Snider said.
“It isn’t super-efficient and the refrigerants aren’t available any more. It’s working OK but it’s ready to go,” he said.
Dedicated artist housing will allow Hubbard Hall to offer more residencies for visiting artists.
“Residencies are becoming more and more of what we offer,” Snider said. “Having a property for that would be helpful.”
Hubbard Hall has hosted several theater ensembles as they worked on new performance pieces away from the stress of major cities. A group this fall plans to put on a world premiere in November.
“We could also do musicians and puppeteers, even literary residencies and writers retreats. We’re already getting applications,” Snider said. “The money is freeing. There are things we can’t do right now without it.”
Most of the money will be held in an endowment named for Karen Strand, with the income reserved for scholarships and fellowships. It won’t help with general operating, staff or program expenses, Snider said.
Hubbard Hall has classes in dance and movement, martial arts, visual arts, yoga and fitness, and theater. Children’s dance classes, from ballet to Bollywood, are always popular, and many local high school students take advantage of the theater classes. Educational programs were canceled last year due to the pandemic, but children’s classes returned this spring and will continue through the fall.
The fund “will allow us to eliminate economic barriers for those in our community who want to take advantage of all Hubbard Hall has to offer,” Surowka said.
“COVID is a day to day, week to week, having to adapt,” Snider said. “We have so many kids in all of our programs. Until they get vaccinated, there’s still a lot of questions. The hope is that the spring of '22 will be back to normal.”
Hubbard Hall has granted fellowships for several years to recent high school graduates, college students and college graduates who want to explore careers in the arts.
“Fellowships can be a few weeks to a whole year,” Snider said. The recipient may receive a stipend or full salary and housing, he said. “The ideal is to have someone longer-term.”
Curt Strand traveled the world, lived in New York City for much of his life, and spent his last years in Snowmass, Colorado.
“He gave most of his estate to 11 charities across the country,” Snider said. “It was incredibly sweet of him to remember Hubbard Hall.”
The Karen Strand Endowment is the only bequest named for a family member, he said.
“Curt Strand was a key player in the background when he was here,” Snider said. “He remembered and valued what Karen found here.”
By naming the endowment after his daughter, the memory of what Hubbard Hall meant to her will live on, Snider said.
Most people can’t make major gifts to their favorite charities during their lifetimes, but “leaving something in their will is a great way to help,” Snider said.