Ben Rogers named Post-Star president and director of local sales and marketing

GLENS FALLS — Ben Rogers has been named president and director of local sales and marketing of The Post-Star.

The announcement was made Thursday by Lee Enterprises Inc., owner of The Post-Star. His appointment is effective immediately.

Rogers joined The Post-Star as general manager last year.

“Ben has accomplished a great deal during his short tenure as general manager, even amidst the challenges we have faced during the pandemic,” said Lee Group Publisher Chris White. “He’s a collaborative leader who is well-equipped to lead The Post-Star and serve the local community.”

Prior to joining The Post-Star in 2019, Rogers was publisher of magazines and niche publications for Swift Communications’ Sierra Nevada Media Group in Reno, Nevada.

His career also includes publisher of the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza in Truckee, California, and general manager of the Grand Junction Free Press in Grand Junction, Colorado.