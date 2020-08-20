Ben Rogers named Post-Star president and director of local sales and marketing

GLENS FALLS — Ben Rogers has been named president and director of local sales and marketing of The Post-Star.
The announcement was made Thursday by Lee Enterprises Inc., owner of The Post-Star. His appointment is effective immediately.
Rogers joined The Post-Star as general manager last year.
“Ben has accomplished a great deal during his short tenure as general manager, even amidst the challenges we have faced during the pandemic,” said Lee Group Publisher Chris White. “He’s a collaborative leader who is well-equipped to lead The Post-Star and serve the local community.”
Prior to joining The Post-Star in 2019, Rogers was publisher of magazines and niche publications for Swift Communications’ Sierra Nevada Media Group in Reno, Nevada.
His career also includes publisher of the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza in Truckee, California, and general manager of the Grand Junction Free Press in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed becoming a part of the team in Glens Falls and establishing roots in this community,” Rogers said. “I look forward to strengthening The Post-Star’s relationships with local business leaders and building new ones, as this community recovers from these unprecedented times.”
Rogers, who lives in South Glens Falls with his wife, Whitney, and two children, Oliver and Quincy, holds a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology and European history from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
Brian Corcoran, who most recently had the position of president and publisher of The Post-Star, has been appointed as a lead regional finance director with Lee Enterprises with finance oversight for The Post-Star and three other Lee papers, including The Citizen in Auburn. He will still be based in Glens Falls as part of the corporate finance team.
“Ben has been a great asset to our team at The Post-Star since joining the paper in October. We have worked very closely together during this time, and the paper and community are in good hands with Ben at the helm,” Corcoran said.
