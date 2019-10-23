{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Ben Rogers has been named general manager of The Post-Star, the company announced Wednesday. 

Rogers comes to the paper after spending eight years at Swift Communications, which is a family-owned media company based in Carson City, Nevada, that owns about 30 newspapers. 

He was most recently publisher of the Northern Nevada Business View.

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Post-Star, had approached him for the position.

“It’s a great opportunity to take on a new team, new role,” he said.

Rogers will be focusing on advertising sales and the revenue side of the business. He will also handle some operational duties to alleviate the workload of Brian Corcoran, who was named Post-Star publisher earlier this week.

Rogers said he is eager to get out into the field.

“I’m looking forward to getting out in the market and meeting as many advertisers, readers and people in the community I can,” he said.

Rogers, 31, is married with two children. He has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and history from Fort Lewis College in Colorado. He got his start in the media business when he interviewed for a sales position at a paper in Crescent City, Nevada, and worked his way up in the industry.

Corcoran said Rogers is a welcome addition to the staff.

“We’re excited Ben has chosen to join our team. He has a wealth of experience in media advertising,” Corcoran said. “I am extremely confident that he will work closely with all of our advertisers to deliver their best results possible in both digital and print.”

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

