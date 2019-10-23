GLENS FALLS — Ben Rogers has been named general manager of The Post-Star, the company announced Wednesday.
Rogers comes to the paper after spending eight years at Swift Communications, which is a family-owned media company based in Carson City, Nevada, that owns about 30 newspapers.
He was most recently publisher of the Northern Nevada Business View.
Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Post-Star, had approached him for the position.
“It’s a great opportunity to take on a new team, new role,” he said.
Rogers will be focusing on advertising sales and the revenue side of the business. He will also handle some operational duties to alleviate the workload of Brian Corcoran, who was named Post-Star publisher earlier this week.
You have free articles remaining.
Rogers said he is eager to get out into the field.
“I’m looking forward to getting out in the market and meeting as many advertisers, readers and people in the community I can,” he said.
Rogers, 31, is married with two children. He has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and history from Fort Lewis College in Colorado. He got his start in the media business when he interviewed for a sales position at a paper in Crescent City, Nevada, and worked his way up in the industry.
Corcoran said Rogers is a welcome addition to the staff.
“We’re excited Ben has chosen to join our team. He has a wealth of experience in media advertising,” Corcoran said. “I am extremely confident that he will work closely with all of our advertisers to deliver their best results possible in both digital and print.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.