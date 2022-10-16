Ben Osborn Memorial Fund to hold 11th Baskets for Ben fundraising event

QUEENSBURY — The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund will hold its 11th Baskets for Ben fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 28, at Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196, 32 Luzerne Road, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Auctioneer Roy Ross will lead the event and live auction of diverse and themed baskets.

Additionally, a custom-made Adirondack fire pit forged by Monahan Metals of Glens Falls valued at $500 will be raffled off, along with the Wheelbarrow of Wines by Hope Rosati and Friends.

The array of baskets include golf packages, a lottery ticket basket, a Glens Falls Symphony gift card, an automotive items gift package and overnight hotel accommodations.

Tickets cost $20 and include local restaurant foods with bakery desserts and beverages, along with entertainment and a cash bar.

Adirondack Broadcasting and Look TV are radio and television sponsors.

The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, a regional nonprofit organization, was created in memory of Army Cpl. Benjamin D. Osborn of Queensbury, who was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan on June 15, 2010, while serving in the U.S. Army during Operating Enduring Freedom.

The fund supports children with need in conjunction with over 60 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties by providing purchased goods and services including electronics, clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, transportation costs, field trip admission expenses. Additionally, the fund awards 20 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors from 10 local school districts, and also donates household and personal care items to 12 local food pantries.

At Christmas and Thanksgiving, Ben’s Fund adopts students, families and local organizations for gift-giving, food and cheer. During the 2021 holiday season, over $12,000 of food and gifts were donated to local children and families with need, according to a news release. Additionally, the fund provides clothing changes, healthy snacks, blankets and head lice treatment kits to nurses in elementary schools.

The fund offers a literacy program providing books to kids through its 25 Ben’s Book Stations, and also provides a 17-item personal hygiene kit to youths.