Belleayre, Gore, Whiteface ski areas to shut down gondolas, operate at limited capacity

Concerns over the coronavirus have reached the slopes as ORDA operated facilities will be adhering to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's density reduction starting Friday.

Belleayre, Gore and Whiteface announced plans late Thursday on their websites and social media to operate at a limited capacity through the remainder of the season.

The mountains are planning to operate regular hours, but indoor facilities will also limit the number of people allowed inside lodges.

Also part of the effort, the mountains will shut down gondolas at the end of daily operations on Friday. All other lifts will re main in operation, but will operate under controlled seating capacity.

Cuomo's restrictions prevent events or gatherings of 500 people or more which has canceled sporting events, Broadway shows and more.

— Adam Colver

