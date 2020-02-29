Being ready: Bag ban begins March 1

Despite the start on Sunday of a statewide plastic bag ban, most of the customers at Stewart’s Shops can keep doing what they do every other day, which is carry away their purchases in their hands.
The company’s data shows that about 75 percent of customers who buy things at Stewart’s don’t use a bag, said Erica Komoroske, a company spokeswoman.
But for that other 25 percent and everyone else at other stores whose purchases require bags, today marks a turning point away from single-use plastic bags and toward various alternatives.
At Stewart’s, those alternatives include customers’ own reusable bags and colorful, recently redesigned company-produced reusable bags, which cost 99 cents. Paper bags will be available, too, for a nickel apiece; and the stores are selling insulated bags for ice cream and other cold things for $2.59.
Anticipating the ban, more than half of the company's shops have used up their supply of plastic bags, Komoroske said. After Sunday, surplus bags will get shipped over to Vermont, where Stewart's has 10 shops and a bag ban doesn’t start until July 1.
Bigger stores, like Price Chopper, where shoppers tend to buy more and use more bags, have made extensive preparations for the law, such as redesigning their front-end stations where customers check out, putting up signs throughout the stores and retraining cashiers in packing techniques for the assortment of new bags.
“It’s a change of behavior for all of us,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for the company.
Price Chopper is offering a variety of reusable bags at the checkout stations and also on mobile fixtures throughout its stores, including bags that cost 50 cents, canvas bags that can be laundered, insulated bags and mesh bags for produce, Golub said.
You have free articles remaining.
The law includes exemptions for produce, meat, seafood and deli purchases, meaning plastic is still available for those
Paper bags without handles will be available for a nickel each. The fee is meant “to discourage the possibility of replacement” of plastic bags with paper, she said.
Paper bags are “not a long-term sustainable solution,” she said.
The state did little to educate New Yorkers about the change, meaning private companies like Price Chopper had to “fill the gap,” Golub said.
But — “It’s a positive step, sustainably speaking,” she said. “We believe our role will in time benefit the greater good.”
Hannaford, too, has signs out with information about the change and is selling reusable bags at its grocery stores. Paper bags will cost 5 cents apiece.
The law applies to a whole range of products, not just food, although for many shops, the effect will not be dramatic.
St. Andrew’s Ace Hardware in Queensbury will be offering customers paper bags at no charge and selling reusable bags in a couple of sizes and styles for under $3 each.
The paper bags will cost the store more than plastic ones, said Mike Baker, a store manager, but many customers don't need them as they are buying items they carry out by hand.
At Aviation Mall, many of the stores already use paper bags or are switching to them, said the mall's general manager, James Griffith. Other stores use a higher gauge plastic bag (thicker plastic) that is allowed under the law, he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.