Being ready: Bag ban begins March 1

The new law

The state bag ban, which starts Sunday, requires all merchants who collect state sales tax to stop handing out single-use plastic bags.

Stores can sell or provide for customer use reusable bags, made of either cloth or another machine-washable fabric or other non-film plastic washable material.

Reusable bags must have at least one strap or handle and have a lifespan of at least 125 uses.

Stores can also sell or hand out paper bags.

Exemptions from the law include the following:

* Bags used for uncooked meat, fish, seafood, poultry, other unwrapped food, flower or plant.

* Bags used to hold items from bulk containers, including fruits, vegetables, grains, candy, small hardware items, live insects, fish, crustaceans, mollusks or other aquatic items.

* Bags for food sliced or prepared to order.

* Newspaper bags.

* Bags sold in bulk quantities.

* Bags sold as trash bags.

* Bags sold as food storage bags.

* Bags used as garment bags.

* Bags to carry out food from a restaurant.

* Bags used by a pharmacy to carry prescription drugs.

People receiving SNAP and WIC benefits are exempt from paper-bag fees.