Beekmantown farm fire kills estimated 400 cows, destroys two structures

Rescuers were able to save many cows, according to Menard, but an estimated 400 were lost.

No people were injured while battling the fire.

The two barns were totally lost in the fire were roughly 100 feet-by-200 feet each, and four or five other barns in the immediate area were damaged, but the structures were mostly saved, he added.

To help mitigate the chance of the fire spreading, an excavator that the farm had on the property, as well as another excavator brought to the address by a local contractor, were used to knock in the barns that were fully involved as night wore on, Menard said.

The majority of the fire was extinguished by around 1 a.m. while Beekmantown remained at the farm until around 10 a.m. Tuesday watching for problem areas.

A small Beekmantown presence did remain until the afternoon on Tuesday to watch one particular area of concern, Menard said.

Displaced cows

While they weren’t sure exactly where all of the cows would be going, an Adirondack Farms spokesperson said that, “farmers from across a few states have stepped up to make offers to help, as well as our farm cooperatives.”

The fire is still under investigation.