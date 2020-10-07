Beekmantown farm fire kills estimated 400 cows, destroys two structures

BEEKMANTOWN — A barn fire left roughly 400 head of cattle dead and destroyed two structures at Bubbins Farm late Monday night.
Peru-based Adirondack Farms, co-owned by John Rulf and Shane St. Cyr and owners of the farm, released a statement regarding the fire on Tuesday.
“We especially want to thank all the firefighters who fought the blaze, the local community who came to our assistance, and our fellow farmers who are helping us find temporary homes for our cows,” the statement said.
“As caregivers of our animals this loss is devastating to all of us who dedicate our lives to our cows.”
Fire crews were dispatched out to the blaze at 52 Pardy Rd. at 8:32 p.m. Monday, Clinton County Dispatch said.
When the first Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department truck arrived, there were flames shooting through the roof of one of the back barns, Chief Darryl Menard said.
With mutual aid from departments from Cumberland Head, Plattsburgh District 3, Altona, Chazy, West Chazy, Cadyville, South Plattsburgh, Mooers, Peru, Champlain, Plattsburgh City Fire, Keeseville, Rouses Point, Ellenburg Depot and Hemmingford, Quebec, the fire crews formed two tanker task forces to fight the fire, Menard added.
“We had several people stopping, mostly farmers, trying to assist in getting the cows to safety,” Menard said.
Rescuers were able to save many cows, according to Menard, but an estimated 400 were lost.
Support Local Journalism
No people were injured while battling the fire.
The two barns were totally lost in the fire were roughly 100 feet-by-200 feet each, and four or five other barns in the immediate area were damaged, but the structures were mostly saved, he added.
To help mitigate the chance of the fire spreading, an excavator that the farm had on the property, as well as another excavator brought to the address by a local contractor, were used to knock in the barns that were fully involved as night wore on, Menard said.
The majority of the fire was extinguished by around 1 a.m. while Beekmantown remained at the farm until around 10 a.m. Tuesday watching for problem areas.
A small Beekmantown presence did remain until the afternoon on Tuesday to watch one particular area of concern, Menard said.
Displaced cows
While they weren’t sure exactly where all of the cows would be going, an Adirondack Farms spokesperson said that, “farmers from across a few states have stepped up to make offers to help, as well as our farm cooperatives.”
The fire is still under investigation.
“We ask for your continued good wishes as we sift through the wreckage and cooperate with investigators and authorities to navigate these next few steps,” the Adirondack Farms statement said.
“Thank you for your support, sympathy, and encouragement; we have a long road ahead of us.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.