Beaver dam break closes section of county Route 21

WHITEHALL — A section of county Route 21 in town will be closed for about a week to repair significant damage to the road from a beaver dam break.

The road will be closed between Winters Road and Baker Road because of localized flooding, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Personnel from the Whitehall Volunteer Department, New York State Police, Washington County Department of Public Works and Washington County Department of Public Safety responded to the report Monday morning and are working to fix the damage.

A single residence was affected, causing damage to the driveway. But the structure was not damaged and the residence remains habitable.

No one was injured.

Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, said flooding has been an issue in that location in the past.

“I think there was a similar beaver dam break in that spot in 2017,” he said.

County Public Works crews increased the size of the culvert that runs underneath the road, according to Hardy. Officials will look at that issue again.

He said the amount of rain the region had this year could have contributed to the problem.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

