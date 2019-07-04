{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE —  In a quavering cadence of beach sounds, near-stalled traffic, too-hot babies crying, live music in varying venues and steamboat horns accented by a random dog bark here and there, Lake George was hoppin’ on Thursday evening, just hours before the slated fireworks extravaganza over the lake.

“Sorry, no vacancies” and “All Day Parking $20” signs lined both sides of Canada Street as Lake George visitors packed into the village for the Fourth of July celebrations. Some spent the day hoping to top off their visit with the traditional nighttime fireworks, while others kicked off a week-long stay.

And according to the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, most motels in the village were booked and hits on their website were up.

“We’ve been getting calls; this morning alone we had four calls from people looking for a room for tonight or tomorrow,” said Amanda Metzger, director of marketing for the chamber on Wednesday afternoon, talking about how the good weather often draws last minute travelers. “If we have good weather, even on weekends, people are coming here. And it is gorgeous. We are seeing highs in the upper 80s and the humidity is not too bad.”

Six-year-old Liam Tonks, who was with his family for a day-long visit of boating and fireworks, was excited about his adventure.

Was he having fun?

“Oh yeah.”

Musician Jon Bessette, known to his band followers as Fixed Fate, was knocking out the lyrics and squealing guitar for passersby, his guitar case filling with ones and fives.

Just over from Fixed Fate was Jingle in July for the Glens Falls Salvation Army.

“Hey folks, what’s happening?” asked Captain Leo Lloyd while balancing a vanilla ice cream cone and jingling the traditional Salvation Army bell. “Happy Fourth of July, so nice to see you all.”

According to Lloyd, he sets up in Lake George every Fourth of July.

How’s his fundraising effort doing?

“So far so good,” he said.

A parking lot attendant, who was directing cars to spaces, said it was crazy busy all day and warned that it was soon going to get worse.

“Just wait for the fireworks,” she said.

