QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man who beat and seriously hurt a teenager at a state recreation area last summer has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for the attack.

Tyler J. Yell, 26, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, for the June 20 incident at the Hudson River Recreation Area in Lake Luzerne. That resulted in a 1.5- to 3-year prison term being imposed Wednesday.

The victim suffered bleeding on the brain, a broken orbital bone and broken nose when beaten during a party at the popular riverside recreation area.

The status of charges against a co-defendant was not available Friday.

The arrest occurred while Yell was on probation for a 2017 felony burglary conviction for an attack on a man in Hudson Falls. He was subsequently sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for that conviction, and that prison term will run concurrently to the Warren County term.

