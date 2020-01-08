Beat the winter blahs with a look at this week's Best Bets

FRIDAY
LARAC Hosts Show 1: ‘Space Between’
GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will open its first exhibit in the 2020 LARAC Gallery season “Space Between” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 7 Lapham Place.
“Space Between” features graphite drawings and oil paintings by Katherine Patterson, photography and mixed media by Mike Shannon, and drawing and sculpture work by Josh Trombley.
LARAC Gallery Curator Phil Casabona created the “Space Between” by recognizing that all three artists use or create space within their work to invite the viewer in to an intimate experience; the works reveal the harmonized composition between a subject matter and the space around it.
The exhibit is free and open to the public, with live music by Brian Fitzgerald. Artists will give a brief talk about their work. Regular LARAC Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
THURSDAY
Winter Bluegrass Jam
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will hold its Winter Bluegrass Jam led by Alan Epstein from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Community Room at 251 Glen St. All are welcome – pickers and listeners alike.
The jams are hosted by The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, and made possible with funds from the Friends of Crandall Public Library and the New York State Council on the Arts-Folk Arts Program with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org.
FRIDAY
Art Crawl at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection invites babies and caregivers to play and learn in the museum from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 161 Warren St.
Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.
SUNDAY
Fort Fever Series
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will display its museum collections during Fort Fever Series from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 102 Fort Ti Road.
Join Director of Collections Miranda Peters as she highlights the work underway by museum staff to document, preserve and make accessible Ticonderoga’s museum collections.
Topics will include recent discoveries in storage, transformative rehousing projects, and the many ways that everyone can access Ticonderoga’s collections. Original objects will be on display just for this presentation — some for the first time ever.
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Admission is $10 per person. Free admission is offered to Fort Ticonderoga members and Ambassador Pass Holders.
For additional information, go to www.fortticonderoga.org.
MONDAY
Shaving Cream Painting Workshop
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host a shaving cream painting workshop from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at 89 Warren St.
Kids can create their own fun shaving cream paintings. The program is suitable for all ages and is free with the $5 admission. Kids ages 3 and younger are free. Donations are accepted.
WEDNESDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Tickets cost $14-$20. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
SATURDAY
Spirits of History Wagon Rides
LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center will offer historical horse-drawn wagon rides at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 48 Canada St.
Bundle up and enjoy a 20-minute ride along the edge of Lake George as a fort soldier explains the battles and history that took place along the route. At the end of the ride, the wagon pulls up to the fort for a walk-through to hear ghostly tales of the past and present. Finish the journey at the Tankard Tavern inside the Fort William Henry Hotel and warm up by the fireside with a mug of hot chocolate.
Reservations are required by calling 518-668-3081. Tours are limited to 15 people. Price is $20 per person. Rides continue on Saturdays through Feb. 29.
FRIDAY
Neil Young Tribute with Arc Weld
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Music Hall Productions, Inc. will present a Neil Young Tribute with Arc Weld from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. Tickets cost $10. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com.
SATURDAY
Monsters of Rock
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Monsters of Rock – ‘80s Metal at 8 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St. Enjoy live musical and visual tribute to hair bands and metal bands of the 1980s, featuring the five-piece band Monsters of Rock with lead vocals by Tommy T.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4463354. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
SATURDAY
The Sweetheart Deal Exhibition Reception
GLENS FALLS — North Country Arts will host the Sweetheart Deal Exhibition Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the North Country Arts Main Gallery at The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. The Sweetheart Deal will feature pieces from renowned local artists for $99 or less. The exhibition runs through Feb. 8. The gallery is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer Docent Tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday at 161 Warren St. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. The tour is free with museum admission. All tours meet in the museum lobby. Call 518-792-1761 to make sure a docent is scheduled for the day.
MONDAY
Film: ‘Living Downstream’
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will show the film “Living Downstream” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at 251 Glen St., part of the library’s In the Public Interest film series presented by TriCounty NY Transition.
Based on the acclaimed book by ecologist and cancer survivor Sandra Steingraber, “Living Downstream” is an eloquent and cinematic documentary film. This poetic film follows Sandra during one pivotal year as she travels across North America, working to break the silence about cancer and its environmental links.
After a routine cancer screening, Sandra receives some worrying results and is thrust into a period of medical uncertainty. Thus, we begin two journeys with Sandra: her private struggles with cancer and her public quest to bring attention to the urgent human rights issue of cancer prevention.
