Beat the winter blahs with a look at this week's Best Bets

Spirits of History Wagon Rides

Bundle up and enjoy a 20-minute ride along the edge of Lake George as a fort soldier explains the battles and history that took place along the route. At the end of the ride, the wagon pulls up to the fort for a walk-through to hear ghostly tales of the past and present. Finish the journey at the Tankard Tavern inside the Fort William Henry Hotel and warm up by the fireside with a mug of hot chocolate.