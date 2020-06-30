Bears becoming a nuisance in Washington County

Washington County residents in Salem, Greenwich, Easton and Kingsbury have filed a high number of complaints about one or more nuisance black bears in the area.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety and the state Department of Environmental Conservation are warning residents to remove food sources and never feed bears intentionally.

Feeding bears intentionally is illegal and can result in a ticket. Bears that obtain food from humans will continue to seek food from humans and become nuisance bears.

Residents should also:

Remove all bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders;

Keep garbage, grills, pet food and bird seed inside a solid, secure structure (house, shed, garage, etc.);

Move grills away from houses and remove grease traps after each use;

Put garbage on the curb the morning of collection, not the night before, and use bear-resistant trash containers; and

Close garage doors and ground-floor doors at night.

Anyone who has a nuisance bear is asked to report it immediately to the DEC Ray Brook Dispatch at 518-897-1300.

