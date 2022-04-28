Bearor resigns as executive director of Tri-County United Way

GLENS FALLS — Tri-County United Way Executive Director Brian Bearor has resigned for personal reasons, the United Way board announced Thursday.

The Tri-County United Way board of directors has established a search committee to identify a successor, according to a news release.

Bearor joined the United Way last year, having previously served as the CEO of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area.

“We thank Brian for his service and leadership and wish him well,” said Zack Moore, chairman of the Tri-County United Way board of directors. “Brian and our board together had begun several important community initiatives aligned with our strategic goals of inspiring hope, improving lives and creating opportunities for people in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

"In the months ahead, our board and staff will continue to pursue these goals as we also raise and distribute funds to support nonprofit agencies delivering essential human services in our community,” Moore stated.

United Way officials announced Bearor's hiring last July. Bearor succeeded Daune Vaughn, who left the position to become the director at Shelters of Saratoga.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0