BD plant in Queensbury undergoing cleaning due to suspected coronavirus employee

Throughout the region, at least 24 local people are hospitalized with coronavirus, according to reports from public health departments.

That’s up by two patients from Wednesday.

They are spread out to at least five hospitals in the region. Most are from Saratoga County, which reported 19 people hospitalized. Another three from Washington County are also hospitalized.

Warren County is not reporting its number of hospitalized cases yet, but at least two residents with coronavirus are at Glens Falls Hospital.

Of those who have tested positive: Washington County reported one more case for a total of 13, with nine still sick. Warren County’s case number is unchanged, with 19 people testing positive. However, two more people have fully recovered, for a total of 11.

Saratoga County reported seven more cases and one more hospitalized, for a total of 139 confirmed cases and 19 hospitalized.

In Essex County, one more person tested positive, for a total of eight, and three more were diagnosed based on symptoms without a test, since test kits are running out.

Statewide, 13,383 people are hospitalized and 3,386 are in intensive care, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.