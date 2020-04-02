BD plant in Queensbury undergoing cleaning due to suspected coronavirus employee

The BD plant in Queensbury is being cleaned after a worker developed symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
Employees at the Bay Road business, also known as Bard under its previous name, were ushered out of Building One on Thursday afternoon. That's the manufacturing floor for medical supplies needed for hospitalized patients.
"To be clear, we had one employee that was suspected, but not confirmed," said spokesman Troy Kirkpatrick. "However, we take employee safety very seriously and we treat 'suspected' the same as 'confirmed.'"
The company has been testing each worker for fever before the employee starts a shift, and a worker was sent home because he had a fever and respiratory symptoms. Locally, testing kits are in short supply, so only people who are sick enough to be hospitalized are being tested, which forces companies to base cleaning decisions on symptoms.
BD has long since sent home those who can work from home, but it can't close down its manufacturing facilities. It makes critical medical supplies that are used on more than 90% of hospitalized patients in the United States.
The employee in question is reportedly doing well on home rest.
Meanwhile, at BD, cleaners are sanitizing everything that anyone could touch.
"It is spread by virus being on a surface that someone touches. So you concentrate on areas that people touch. Not a small task, but doable," Kirkpatrick said.
Throughout the region, at least 24 local people are hospitalized with coronavirus, according to reports from public health departments.
That’s up by two patients from Wednesday.
They are spread out to at least five hospitals in the region. Most are from Saratoga County, which reported 19 people hospitalized. Another three from Washington County are also hospitalized.
Warren County is not reporting its number of hospitalized cases yet, but at least two residents with coronavirus are at Glens Falls Hospital.
Of those who have tested positive: Washington County reported one more case for a total of 13, with nine still sick. Warren County’s case number is unchanged, with 19 people testing positive. However, two more people have fully recovered, for a total of 11.
Saratoga County reported seven more cases and one more hospitalized, for a total of 139 confirmed cases and 19 hospitalized.
In Essex County, one more person tested positive, for a total of eight, and three more were diagnosed based on symptoms without a test, since test kits are running out.
Statewide, 13,383 people are hospitalized and 3,386 are in intensive care, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
There are 92,381 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, more than half of which are in the New York City area. But many people upstate are being diagnosed based on symptoms because there are no tests available for community members who are not so severely sick that they must be hospitalized.
So far, there have been 2,373 deaths in the state — up from 1,941 Wednesday.
Cuomo said the peak of the illness is a week to a month away, depending on how effective the social distancing rules are in stopping the spread of the virus.
Every day, about 350 new patients need a ventilator. At that rate, the state stockpile of ventilators will run out in six days, Cuomo said Thursday.
There is no longer time to manufacture ventilators before they are needed next week, he added.
So medical providers are converting BiPAP machines into ventilators. They blow air into the windpipe but not with as much strength as a ventilator. Still, they can be used when someone is less sick — saving the ventilators for more severely ill people. The state bought 3,000 BIPAP machines Wednesday, Cuomo said. By comparison, the state has 2,200 ventilators left in its stockpile.
The state still has millions of masks and other protective gear. On Thursday, Saratoga Hospital received a shipment from the state stockpile. GlobalFoundries also donated gloves to Saratoga County, which is distributing them to health care providers, Saratoga Hospital, urgent care facilities and emergency medical services.
