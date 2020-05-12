BD furloughs 85 employees as demand sinks for medical products

QUEENSBUY — BD has placed 85 of its Queensbury employees on furlough because demand for many medical products has fallen during the pandemic.
“While BD has ramped up production of products that are critical to the COVID-19 response to maximum levels, there is also a decrease in market demand for other products as health care providers slow or stop most other hospital visits, non-urgent surgeries, elective procedures and some types of research as they fully focus on fighting coronavirus,” said spokesman Troy Kirkpatrick.
For the first few weeks of the pandemic, employees continued to make the products that are in low demand right now. But now the company has built up so much inventory that officials decided to pause some manufacturing lines.
In addition to furloughing 85 people, officials reduced work schedules for other employees.
“These actions, which we expect to be short-term, allow BD to temporarily stop or slow production in impacted operations while retaining BD associates as employees,” Fitzpatrick said.
BD is paying both the employer and employee costs for medical, dental and vision benefits for everyone who is furloughed. Workers will not be paid, but they will be eligible for unemployment.
“As soon as we are able, we will resume operations and welcome back our furloughed employees to their regular roles and responsibilities,” Fitzpatrick said.
Less than two years ago, after BD bought Bard, it announced that it wanted to hire 45 to 60 employees at the Queensbury plant. There were about 740 people at the plant then; there were 750 workers recently before the furloughs.
BD went so far as to put up signs on the bike trail and passed out flyers to try to find experienced employees. But at the time, unemployment was low was and it was hard to find anyone.
Now they have the opposite problem.
The plant makes medical devices, mostly for the vascular system. The devices typically treat arterial disease.
