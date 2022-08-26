Bay Road reopening delayed past target date

QUEENSBURY — The reopening of Bay Road just north of the intersection with Quaker Road has been delayed, Warren County officials announced Friday.

Detours will remain in place using Glenwood Avenue to travel from Bay Road to areas south of the construction site, and Meadowbrook and Cronin roads to travel north of the construction site on Bay Road.

The affected section of Bay Road has been closed since July 11, and detours originally were expected to remain until this weekend — Sunday, Aug. 28.

Issues involving channeling water away from the construction site have contributed to delays in the reopening of the road, officials said. Old storm drains that cannot be rerouted still carry water off the roads and pour it into the site when it rains.

"Those who use Bay Road in Queensbury should be advised that the reopening of the bridge over the Halfway Brook, near Quaker Road, has been delayed, as construction of the replacement bridge remains ongoing," the county said in a news release. "The general contractor overseeing the project is working to determine an updated completion date."

The bridge that is being replaced was built in 1975. The three metal culvert pipes that make the current bridge have deteriorated, resulting in the state Department of Transportation flagging it for structural deficiencies.

A pedestrian bridge sits on the east side of Bay Road over Halfway Brook. Access to Lowe’s Home Improvement Center is through the Glenwood Avenue intersection or the Quaker Road access near Applebee’s restaurant. Trucks can enter the Lowe’s delivery entrance on Bay Road north of the intersection.

The news release said officials would provide updates on the reopening as progress is made.