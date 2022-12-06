 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bay Road bridge project completed

Seen here is a new bridge on Bay Road over a stream near the intersection with Walkup Road in Queensbury. This portion of Bay Road reopened to traffic following the completion of the project.  

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A section of Bay Road in Queensbury reopened to traffic on Tuesday after an emergency bridge replacement project was completed over a stream near the intersection with Walkup Road.

The bridge, which went over an unnamed tributary of Dream Lake, located between Walkup and Moon Hill roads, closed on March 30 after a portion of the metal culvert beneath it collapsed.

Requirements of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers necessitated a full bridge replacement.

Design, permit and supply chain issues resulted in an eight-month timetable. The bridge, which had been an 8-foot-wide culvert, was replaced with a 40-foot-wide bridge.

Additional paving will take place next spring.

Warren County Department of Public Works, in a news release, thanked motorists and residents for their cooperation during this project.

