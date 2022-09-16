 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bay Road bridge over Halfway Brook in Queensbury reopens

QUEENSBURY — The bridge over Halfway Brook on Bay Road reopened to traffic Thursday evening.

The temporary traffic lights that were set up for detours on adjacent roads have been removed.

The road, also known as Warren County Route 7, has been closed since July 11. The metal culvert pipes under the old bridge, built in 1975, had deteriorated and needed to be replaced. The project was originally supposed to be completed by Aug. 28, but flooding at the site caused a delay.

Motorists should expect occasional lane closures in the area in the coming days as contractors finish work on the pavement and curbing on and along the bridge near Quaker Road.

