top story

Bay Road bridge construction progressing despite flooding issues

Bay Road bridge construction progressing

The Bay Road bridge over Halfway Brook, 150 feet north of the Quaker Road intersection in Queensbury, is being replaced. Detours are expected to remain until Aug. 28.

 Gretta Hochsprung
Bay Road bridge construction progressing

A giant diesel hammer tests a piece of steel to make sure it has hit bedrock on Bay Road on Monday morning as work continues to replace the bridge over Halfway Brook on Bay Road, also known as Warren County Route 7, near Quaker Road in Queensbury. Detours are expected to remain until Aug. 28.

QUEENSBURY — A giant diesel hammer tested the stability of a steel pole Monday morning as work continued on the replacement of the bridge over Halfway Brook, near the corner of Bay and Quaker roads.

The steel pole will eventually support the new bridge being constructed over a portion of the road, also known as Warren County Route 7. It has been closed since July 11, and detours are expected to remain until Aug. 28.

The bridge that is being replaced was built in 1975. The three metal culvert pipes that make the current bridge have deteriorated, resulting in the state Department of Transportation flagging it for structural deficiencies.

The project has been slowed due to flooding at the site when it rains, said Matt McCaffrey, an inspector for Creighton Manning Engineers.

Old storm drains that cannot be rerouted still carry water off the roads and pour it into the site when it rains.

“On Friday we had rain,” McCaffrey said. “It only rained for about 20 minutes, and an hour after the rain, it flooded over our sandbags.”

Bay Road bridge construction progressing

Construction workers place forms inside the large hole on Bay Road in Queensbury on Monday as work continues to replace the bridge over Halfway Brook at the corner of Bay and Quaker roads. 

The area just downstream from the site often dealt with flooding issues.

The new bridge structure will allow for better water flow.

“It’s going to be a bigger culvert in here now to try to help more water go when the flooding issue happens,” he said.

Despite the water issues, McCaffrey still expects the project to be done on time. He said the crew has been working 10- to 12-hour days, six days a week.

Glenwood Avenue, also known as Warren County Route 34, is being used as a detour for motorists traveling from Bay Road to areas south of the construction site, and Meadowbrook and Cronin roads to travel north.

A pedestrian bridge sits on the east side of Bay Road over Halfway Brook. Access to Lowe’s Home Improvement Center is through the Glenwood Avenue intersection or the Quaker Road access near Applebee’s restaurant. Trucks can enter the Lowe’s delivery entrance on Bay Road north of the intersection.

Another portion of Bay Road, near the Bay Ridge firehouse, has been closed since an 8-foot culvert collapsed on March 30.

Bay Road north

Warren County workers were doing site preparation Monday for a new bridge on the washed-out section of Bay Road that has been closed since late March. The county expects the portion of the road to reopen in the fall.

“The county recently got DEC and Army Corps of Engineers approval,” said Don Lehman, spokesperson for Warren County. “Site prep work started last week, and when the new bridge is built by Peckham, it will be put in place.”

Traffic is being detoured from Bay Road to state Route 149 via Moon Hill and Oxbow Hill roads.

That project is expected to be completed by the fall.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Post-Star freelancer Dave Blow contributed to this story. 

