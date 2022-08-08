Bay Road bridge construction progressing despite flooding issues

QUEENSBURY — A giant diesel hammer tested the stability of a steel pole Monday morning as work continued on the replacement of the bridge over Halfway Brook, near the corner of Bay and Quaker roads.

The steel pole will eventually support the new bridge being constructed over a portion of the road, also known as Warren County Route 7. It has been closed since July 11, and detours are expected to remain until Aug. 28.

The bridge that is being replaced was built in 1975. The three metal culvert pipes that make the current bridge have deteriorated, resulting in the state Department of Transportation flagging it for structural deficiencies.

The project has been slowed due to flooding at the site when it rains, said Matt McCaffrey, an inspector for Creighton Manning Engineers.

Old storm drains that cannot be rerouted still carry water off the roads and pour it into the site when it rains.

“On Friday we had rain,” McCaffrey said. “It only rained for about 20 minutes, and an hour after the rain, it flooded over our sandbags.”

The area just downstream from the site often dealt with flooding issues.

The new bridge structure will allow for better water flow.

“It’s going to be a bigger culvert in here now to try to help more water go when the flooding issue happens,” he said.

Despite the water issues, McCaffrey still expects the project to be done on time. He said the crew has been working 10- to 12-hour days, six days a week.

Glenwood Avenue, also known as Warren County Route 34, is being used as a detour for motorists traveling from Bay Road to areas south of the construction site, and Meadowbrook and Cronin roads to travel north.

A pedestrian bridge sits on the east side of Bay Road over Halfway Brook. Access to Lowe’s Home Improvement Center is through the Glenwood Avenue intersection or the Quaker Road access near Applebee’s restaurant. Trucks can enter the Lowe’s delivery entrance on Bay Road north of the intersection.

Another portion of Bay Road, near the Bay Ridge firehouse, has been closed since an 8-foot culvert collapsed on March 30.

“The county recently got DEC and Army Corps of Engineers approval,” said Don Lehman, spokesperson for Warren County. “Site prep work started last week, and when the new bridge is built by Peckham, it will be put in place.”

Traffic is being detoured from Bay Road to state Route 149 via Moon Hill and Oxbow Hill roads.

That project is expected to be completed by the fall.