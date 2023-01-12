Bay, Ridge streets studied for possibility of adding bike lanes

GLENS FALLS — Representatives from Bike Glens Falls have studied the possibility of adding dedicated bike lanes on Bay and Ridge streets in the Downtown Business District.

Bike Glens Falls representatives Eddy Gaddy and Norabelle Greenberger told the Common Council on Tuesday that there is a lot of interest in bike lanes.

"It is a great way to connect people to downtown," Greenberger said, adding that people are also interested in connecting to the Warren County Bikeway and other recreational amenities.

The two said that data was collected for Bay Street and Ridge Street regarding traffic flow during the weekdays and weekends and the availability of on-street parking. The traffic patterns were observed a couple of times to get an average.

They observed Saturday and Sunday morning as well in consideration of the churches that are on the route.

The study concluded that Bay Street had the most potential for a bike lane because of the parking situation.

"There is potential to look at a bike lane with parking to one side of the roadway because of the low parking demand, and there's side street parking available as well," Greenberger said.

Gaddy presented the Common Council with road width measurements for both curb to curb and lane width on both Bay and Ridge. He said that they had been referencing the New York State Department of Transportation for guidance about proper road measurements.

"Bay Street is about 40 feet wide and the lanes are about 11 1/2 feet wide, which is what DOT would use to design a roadway," he said.

Ridge was narrower with the average width being 37 to 38 feet.

Parking for Ridge Street also was in low demand with 95% of parking spots being below Washington Street, according to Gaddy.

Mayor Bill Collins said that he was interested in connecting Greenberger and Gaddy with Community Development Director Patrick Dowd and the City Engineer Jeremy Schneible to share the information they had collected.

They are looking at the process of paving the sidewalks and part of the Economic Development Committee, which is considering applying for a Complete Streets grant that would incorporate these ideas.

Other business

The Building and Codes Committee met on Monday and discussed the finalized fee schedule, according to Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer. There will be a vote by the council on the schedule at the Jan. 24 meeting.

Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham said the Climate Smart Committee met on Jan. 4 and began discussing Earth Day plans with Tony DeFazio, of Sustainable PR. Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.

The next Special Projects Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall. The committee will continue discussions of overnight parking.