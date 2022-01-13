Bay Ridge Rescue Squad delivers baby in an ambulance

GLENS FALLS — The Bay Ridge Rescue Squad had a first time experience on a call when they delivered a baby on the circle in Glens Falls on the way to the hospital.

Paramedic Capt. Shane Irwin said a call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 for assistance needed at the residence of a woman in labor.

The woman was 38 weeks pregnant and Irwin said her water broke as she was coming to the door.

Already a mother of two, the woman told the first-responders that she needed to push, according to the captain.

“We got here into the back of the ambulance as quickly as possible. The fire chief, Jack Tims, had to stay back with her other two children until family could get there because we were in such a hurry,” Irwin said.

The captain said the ambulance was two minutes away from the hospital when the baby began to make his entrance into the world.

Irwin and advanced emergency medical technician Brian Glasser delivered the baby boy as the ambulance crossed the roundabout in the city of Glens Falls.

“I think some guys on the squad have arrived to a call and the baby has already been born or it is delivered within minutes of arriving to the hospital, but we have never experienced this,” Irwin chuckled.

Both mother and baby were then greeted by emergency room staff at the Glens Falls Hospital on arrival.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.