The Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company received a $25,000 federal grant Wednesday to help it keep firefighters safe.

The money will be used to buy a turnout gear washer and extractor, which removes harmful chemicals and debris from firefighting gear.

Fire Chief Charles Mellon said the machine will help reduce the chance of firefighters getting cancer. The risk of cancer is so much higher for firefighters that companies must now get additional insurance for every firefighter who goes into buildings to fight fires. Chemicals produced when common household goods like couches are burned can cause cancer.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters grant program.

U.S. senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the grant.

