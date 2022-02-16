Bay Ridge EMS helping one of their own

QUEENSBURY — Brian Glasser is used to saving lives, and now his fellow EMS squad members need the community's help to save him.

Glasser, an advanced emergency medical technician of seven years who helped deliver a baby alongside the captain in January, has been battling an array of medical issues over the last several years.

His condition has now worsened rapidly over the past year. After receiving a liver transplant, doctors discovered it did not take and he now needs another transplant. Additionally, Glasser's kidneys also shut down recently, requiring dialysis treatment.

Despite attending dialysis three times a week, Glasser still manages to work his three jobs and went to school last year to further his career in becoming a trained paramedic.

Shane Irwin, captain of the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, along with Glasser's other employers, Empire Ambulance Service and the Bolton Rescue Squad, are organizing two fundraisers to offset the increasing balance of Glasser's medical bills.

He attends the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida to receive the best treatment for his ailments, but the hospital is requesting some of Glasser's existing bills be paid before he can return for assessment, according to Irwin.

The captain said Glasser has been considered a hero in the community, but rarely takes credit for his efforts.

"He's the type of guy who cares about everyone else and doesn't worry about himself. He puts himself on the back burner," Irwin told The Post-Star.

The fundraiser, Benefit for Brian, is advertised on the Bay Ridge EMS Facebook page with the slogan "death smiles at everyone, organ donors smile back."

In an effort to raise money for Glasser, the fundraisers include a basket raffle and daily online auctions, conducted on the squad's Facebook, for the high-ticket items donated.

The raffle baskets will be available for viewing at the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad building, located at 1109 Ridge Road in Queensbury, March 11-15, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Online auction winners will be announced daily at 7 p.m. and the basket winners will be announced via Facebook live on March 15 at 7 p.m., according to the flyer from the EMS squad. All proceeds from the benefit will go to Glasser.

Jana is a general reporter who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.