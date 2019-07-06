CAMBRIDGE — A Washington County farm was among 30 recipients of the state’s 2019 New Farmers Grant aimed at encouraging new farmers to grow and expand their businesses.
Battenkill Valley Farms, in Cambridge, the only Washington County farm on the awardee list released on Tuesday, will receive $20,525 for new equipment to diversity crop production.
“For our larger field work, we have had to rely on neighbors, like Larry Bentley, who has been the biggest help,” said Ted Berndt, owner of Battenkill Valley Farms, on Friday morning.
According to Berndt, a pumpkin farmer, the grant will allow him to buy equipment to till his own fields.
“We are looking to expand a few more acres," he said about adding more crops to the Plains Road farm that will also be home to an agricultural tourism destination.
Ever since he purchased the old Franklin Mushroom Farm several years ago, Berndt has been working toward the opening of his vision.
The sprawling 109-plus acre location with rows and rows of buildings will be home to Berndt’s vision of a thriving place for artisans, farmers and craftspeople selling goods and wares, similar to The Windmill Farm & Craft Market in Penn Yan in Yates County.
Additionally, there are 20 tillable acres, and Berndt said he wants to diversify crops in that area and the grant will help.
“The main goal is opening the farmers market, but this is a piece of it,” he said. “We will have crop production on site and the grant will help.”
The state’s New Farmers Grants are aimed at helping farm businesses in their first 10 years of having an ownership interest in a farm operation. In 2015, Washington County's Eastern Hay Co. LLC was awarded a $45,485 New Farmers Grant to purchase hay hauling and harvesting equipment.
And since its launch in 2014, the New Farmers Grant Fund has awarded $4.2 million to 114 farms across the state.
"Farms are vital to our economy and quality of life by preserving open space and producing fresh, wholesome products," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he announced the awards Tuesday. "New York farmers are recognized nationally for their great land stewardship, while producing world-class foods, beverages and specialty products. These awards will help new farmers further our state's longstanding agricultural traditions."
In January, Berndt was one of 11 food, farm and art-related business owners selected for the Hudson Valley Agribusiness Development Corp. fund accelerator program that provides mentoring and training for food and farm entrepreneurs to evaluate, assess and grow their businesses and expand markets.
And now, eight months later, he has completed the intensive program and is aiming to pass on what he has learned to others.
"I've been so fortunate to have so much help from my neighbors, I can't say enough about these guys," he said. "I want to help other farmers with business plans to get these grants."
